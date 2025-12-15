Motorola Edge 70 First Impressions

Technology News
The Motorola Edge 70 brings a host of interesting features to the table in a sleek form factor. Check out the first impressions to know more.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 December 2025 17:10 IST
The Motorola Edge 70 price in India is Rs. 29,999.

Highlights
  • The Motorola Edge 70 packs a slim and lightweight design
  • The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC
  • The device features a 5,000mAh battery
Motorola is one of the few brands that has been consistent in launching smartphones in different segments. However, it is the Edge series that brings a lot of innovation and premium features in the mid-range segment. And with the latest Motorola Edge 70, the company has taken a step ahead by introducing one of the slimmest and lightest smartphones in the market. The latest model from the brand comes with a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the single variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. I got the chance to spend some time with the device, and this is what you need to know.

Starting with the design, the Motorola Edge 70 is one of the slimmest and lightest smartphones in the segment. And boy, you can really feel the lightness. The phone is just 5.99mm thin and weighs 159 grams. The company has introduced the Motorola Edge 70 in three different colour options: Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Lily Pad, and Pantone Gadget Grey.

3 Motorola Edge 70

The Motorola Edge 70 is available in three colour options.

 

I got the Bronze Green colour option for review, and despite its thinness, the phone feels premium the moment you hold it. You can thank its textured, soft, fabric-like finish, which feels great to the touch. There is also a hint of yellow gold around the camera rings, and a dedicated key on the left that provides a premium look and feel.

The camera module is slightly raised in the top-left corner, with four camera rings that look good, though they make it wobble a lot on a flat surface. The front features a bezel-less display with a centrally aligned selfie camera cutout.

 

5 Motorola Edge 70

The Motorola Edge comes with brushed aluminum frame.

 

 

The right side features volume controls and a power-on/off button, while the left side features a dedicated AI key. The bottom features a SIM tray, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. The frame is made of aluminium, which offers some durability. Moreover, it has an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display with a 1220x2712 pixel resolution. The device also comes equipped with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, up to 4,500nits of peak brightness, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The device also features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The display looks quite vibrant and bright. The colours were punchy, and the blacks appeared deep during the briefing testing period. We will talk more about this in our upcoming review.

2 Motorola Edge 70

The smartphone is loaded with a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display.

 

Another highlight of the Motorola Edge 70 is its three rear camera sensors. The phone comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, which also doubles as a macro sensor, and a 3-in-1 light sensor. On the front, the handset offers a 50-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The camera seems to be quite promising, and it would be interesting to see how well it will perform in different lighting conditions.

Moving on, the Motorola Edge 70 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The phone comes with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 16 operating system, and the brand is offering a host of interesting AI features as well, which we will talk about in-depth in the review. The handset also features a 5,000mAh battery and supports 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

6 Motorola Edge 70

The handset runs on Android 16 operating system.

 

That said, the Motorola Edge 70 seems to be a unique offering under the Rs. 30,000 price segment. You get a premium design that's sleek and lightweight. The display looks good, while the cameras look promising. The smartphone will face strong competition from the likes of the Vivo V60e, OnePlus Nord 5, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, and more.

Comments

motorola edge 70, Motorola Edge 70 5G Price, Motorola Edge 70 5G Specifications, Motorola Edge 70 Launched, Motorola Edge 70 5G
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more.
