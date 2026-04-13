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Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Bags 3C Certification Ahead of Launch, Charging Specifications Revealed

The Motorola Razr 70 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 April 2026 11:53 IST
Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Bags 3C Certification Ahead of Launch, Charging Specifications Revealed

Razr 70 Ultra is the purported successor to last year's Razr 60 Ultra (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The handset is listed with the model number XT2655-4
  • 3C listing reveals support for 68W wired fast charging
  • It may launch in Orient Blue Alcantara, Pantone Cocoa Wood colourways
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Motorola is said to be gearing up to launch its next-generation foldable lineup, comprising the Razr 70 and Razr 70 Ultra. While the company has yet to confirm the details, the Ultra model has been spotted on a certification website in China. It hints towards its imminent launch in the region. The listing suggests that the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra may support similar wired charging speeds to its predecessor, the Razr 60 Ultra.

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra 3C Could Support 68W Wired Charging

An unannounced Motorola smartphone has been listed on the China Compulsory Certification (CCC) website, otherwise known as 3C. It was listed with the model number XT2655-4. While the certification platform does not reveal the handset's moniker, the mentioned model number corroborates it to be the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra.

razr 70 ultra 3c Motorola

3C listing of the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra

 

It also reveals support for 68W wired fast charging. For context, the Razr 60 Ultra was launched in the global markets in April 2025, and it comes with support for 68W TurboPower fast charging and 30W wireless charging. This hints towards the brand equipping its purported foldable with the same charging capabilities as its predecessor.

The 3C certification, notably, is a mandatory safety assessment that devices must go through before getting permission to enter the Chinese market. It is the second model in the Razr 70 lineup to be listed on the certification platform. A listing of the vanilla Razr 70 was also sighted in March.

The purported Motorola Razr 70 Ultra was recently seen in leaked renders, which revealed it may launch in two colourways: Orient Blue Alcantara and Pantone Cocoa Wood. The Alcantara option will reportedly feature a textured panel, while the other one might arrive with a wooden finish.

Reports suggest the handset will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It could pack a 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired charging support. The handset may be offered in at least a 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. For optics, the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra will reportedly feature two 50-megapixel cameras on the outside. There may also be a 50-megapixel shooter on the inner display, placed inside a hole-punch display cutout.

The Motorola Razr 70 Ultra could measure around 171.3x74.1x7.8mm when unfolded and about 9.6 mm including the camera bump. When folded, it may come in at 88.0x74.1x15.8mm, reaching up to 17.63mm with the cameras.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium IP48-rated design
  • Excellent displays
  • Hard to beat cover display experience
  • Smooth software experience
  • Quick to charge with good battery life
  • Quality stereo speakers
  • Primary camera is top notch
  • Bad
  • Heats up when recording 4K video
  • Bottom speaker is easy to block
Read detailed Motorola Razr 60 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 7.00-inch
Cover Display 4.00-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x1272 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1224x2992 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Design, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Features, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra specifications, 3C
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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