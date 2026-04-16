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Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Display, Battery and Other Specifications Spotted in TENAA Listing

The Motorola Razr 70 Ultra could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, as per the listing.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 April 2026 08:54 IST
Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Display, Battery and Other Specifications Spotted in TENAA Listing

Razr 70 Ultra is the purported successor to last year's Razr 60 Ultra (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The inner foldable display could be a 6.9-inch OLED panel
  • The TENAA listing suggests Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC under the hood
  • The foldable handset may pack a 4,700mAh dual-cell battery
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Motorola appears to be preparing for the debut of its next-generation foldable series, which includes the Razr 70 and Razr 70 Ultra. Although official details remain under wraps, the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra has appeared on a Chinese certification database. The listing not only hints towards the purported handset's imminent arrival but also reveals some of its key specifications. It comes shortly after the standard Razr 70 model surfaced on the same platform.

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Specifications Tipped via TENAA

A Motorola handset with model number XT2655-4 was discovered on the TENAA certification website (via Gizmochina). Per previous reports, this pertains to the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, which is expected to be launched in China soon, alongside the vanilla Razr 70 model.

The foldable handset appears to sport a 6.9-inch foldable OLED inner screen with a resolution of 1224 × 2992 pixels. On the outside, it is shown to feature a 4-inch OLED cover screen with a resolution of 1080 × 1272 pixels, similar to recent Razr models.

While the chipset name is not explicitly mentioned, the processor is listed with a clock speed ranging from 3.53GHz to 4.32GHz, which suggests that the Razr 70 Ultra could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The listing also reveals multiple memory and storage configurations, including 8GB + 128GB, 10GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants.

In terms of battery, the Razr 70 Ultra is listed with a dual-cell setup rated at 1125mAh + 3415mAh. This could result in a combined rated capacity of 4,540mAh. The typical capacity is expected to be around 4,700mAh, which is in line with its predecessor. The purported foldable may also support 68W fast charging, according to a recent listing on China's 3C certification site.

For optics, the TENAA listing reveals a 50-megapixel front camera and a dual 50-megapixel rear camera setup. The phone may also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. In terms of dimensions, the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra could measure 171 x 73.9 x 7.2mm and tip the scales at approximately 199g.

The specifications revealed via the certification listing corroborate previous details suggested by the rumour mill. The launch date of the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, however, currently remains under wraps.

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Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Design, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Features, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra specifications, TENAA
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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