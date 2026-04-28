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Motorola Razr 70 Series Design, Colour Options Revealed in Fresh Leak

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra could come with a 7-inch main display and a 4-inch cover screen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2026 17:40 IST
Motorola Razr 70 Series Design, Colour Options Revealed in Fresh Leak

Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra appears in a blue fabric-like finish as well as a wooden finish

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Highlights
  • New leak shows Razr 70 series design from multiple angles
  • Razr 70 Ultra design matches earlier leaked images
  • Razr 70 series keeps familiar clamshell foldable design
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Motorola is expected to unveil the Razr 70 and Razr 70 Ultra handsets soon, and the upcoming foldables have already surfaced multiple times through leaks and certifications. Over the past few weeks, the devices have appeared on several certification websites, hinting at an imminent launch. Now, a fresh set of renders has surfaced online, offering a clearer look at the design, finishes, and colour options of the Razr 70 series, giving a better idea of what to expect from Motorola's next clamshell foldables.

Motorola Razr 70 Series Design, Colour Options (Expected)

The images were shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), who has previously revealed multiple details about Motorola's next foldable. The leaked renders show the Razr 70 in green and grey colour options with a textured finish. Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra appears in a blue fabric-like finish as well as a wooden finish. The design appears similar to the leaked promotional images that surfaced online a few days back.

Previous leaks suggest that the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra could come with a 7-inch main display and a 4-inch cover screen. The handset is expected to be about 7.8mm thick when unfolded, increasing to around 9.6mm with the camera bump. The phone could come in Pantone Cocoa Wood and Orient Blue Alcantara shades.

In the US, the Razr 70 lineup may launch as the Razr 2026 and Razr+ 2026. They could be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7450X chipset and a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, respectively. They are expected to ship with Android 16-based Hello UI.

The Motorola Razr 2026 and Razr+ 2026 may include 50-megapixel dual rear camera units and 32-megapixel selfie shooters. The base model will likely pack a 4,800mAh battery, while the Razr+ 2026 may house a 4,500mAh cell. They are likely to meet an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

In North America, the Motorola Razr 2026 series is expected to launch on May 21.

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Further reading: Motorola Razr 70 Series, Motorola Razr 70, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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