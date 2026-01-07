The Motorola Razr Fold was announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 on Wednesday. It debuts a new form factor in the Lenovo-owned brand's smartphone portfolio, joining the Razr Flip as just the second foldable model. The company claims it is designed to adapt to the user's world with flexible layouts and interfaces. The Motorola Razr Fold sports an 8.1-inch inner screen and a 6.6-inch cover display. It supports Moto Pen Ultra stylus input, while there are on-device AI features, too.

Motorola Razr Fold Features, Specifications

The Motorola Razr Fold will be available in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White colourways. In terms of design, it sports curved edges, a prominent hinge, and a rear camera module that closely resembles Motorola's existing smartphone designs. There is a centred hole-punch cutout on the outer screen for the front camera, while the selfie camera has been aligned to one of the corners on the inner display.

As per the company, the Motorola Razr Fold comes with an 8.1-inch LTPO inner display with a 2K resolution and a 6.6-inch external screen. For optics, it has a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

You get a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the cover screen and a 20-megapixel snapper on the main display. Motorola says that the foldable supports Dolby Vision video recording.

The Razr Fold also features a set of on-device AI features. There is Catch Me Up, which provides summaries of the messages and calls, eliminating the need to go through each notification. The Next Move feature shows personalised recommendations based on the content on the user's screen. This AI feature is claimed to suggest next step suggestions for them to explore and help them learn more about what AI can do for them, and adapt to it.

Motorola says the Razr Fold supports the Moto Pen Ultra for stylus input. However, it has yet to announce whether the stylus will come bundled with the foldable or be offered as a separate accessory.

Motorola has not disclosed other details about the Razr Fold, including its battery, chipset, and dimensions. Its pricing and availability also remain under wraps.