Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • CES 2026: Motorola Razr Fold Announced With 2K LTPO Inner Display, 50 Megapixel Triple Cameras

CES 2026: Motorola Razr Fold Announced With 2K LTPO Inner Display, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras

The Razr Fold joins the Motorola Razr in the company's foldable smartphone lineup.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 January 2026 09:16 IST
CES 2026: Motorola Razr Fold Announced With 2K LTPO Inner Display, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras

Photo Credit: Motorola

The Motorola Razr Fold will be available in two colour options

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Motorola Razr Fold is the company's first book-style foldable phone
  • It supports Moto Pen Ultra stylus input for productivity tasks
  • Motorola has yet to reveal pricing, chipset, or battery details
Advertisement

The Motorola Razr Fold was announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 on Wednesday. It debuts a new form factor in the Lenovo-owned brand's smartphone portfolio, joining the Razr Flip as just the second foldable model. The company claims it is designed to adapt to the user's world with flexible layouts and interfaces. The Motorola Razr Fold sports an 8.1-inch inner screen and a 6.6-inch cover display. It supports Moto Pen Ultra stylus input, while there are on-device AI features, too.

Motorola Razr Fold Features, Specifications

The Motorola Razr Fold will be available in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White colourways. In terms of design, it sports curved edges, a prominent hinge, and a rear camera module that closely resembles Motorola's existing smartphone designs. There is a centred hole-punch cutout on the outer screen for the front camera, while the selfie camera has been aligned to one of the corners on the inner display.

As per the company, the Motorola Razr Fold comes with an 8.1-inch LTPO inner display with a 2K resolution and a 6.6-inch external screen. For optics, it has a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

You get a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the cover screen and a 20-megapixel snapper on the main display. Motorola says that the foldable supports Dolby Vision video recording.

The Razr Fold also features a set of on-device AI features. There is Catch Me Up, which provides summaries of the messages and calls, eliminating the need to go through each notification. The Next Move feature shows personalised recommendations based on the content on the user's screen. This AI feature is claimed to suggest next step suggestions for them to explore and help them learn more about what AI can do for them, and adapt to it.

Motorola says the Razr Fold supports the Moto Pen Ultra for stylus input. However, it has yet to announce whether the stylus will come bundled with the foldable or be offered as a separate accessory.

Motorola has not disclosed other details about the Razr Fold, including its battery, chipset, and dimensions. Its pricing and availability also remain under wraps.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Motorola Razr Fold, Motorola Razr Fold Launch, Motorola Razr Fold Specifications, Motorola Razr Fold Design, CES, CES 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
The Rip OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Related Stories

CES 2026: Motorola Razr Fold Announced With 2K LTPO Inner Display, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 5G Launched in India With 108-Megapixel Camera at This Price
  2. Realme 16 Pro Series With 7,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Realme 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro Review: A New Dawn for Realme
  4. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G With 12,000mAh Battery Arrives in India: See Price
  5. Motorola Unveils Razr Fold as its First Book-Style Foldable at CES
  6. Vivo Y50s 5G, Vivo Y50e 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8 Listed on IMEI Database: Report
  8. Vivo X200T Said to Launch in India With 'Aggressive' Pricing
  9. Samsungâ Galaxy Book 6 With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Chips Launched
  10. Realme Pad 3 Debuts in India With 12,200mAh Battery: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. CES 2026: Motorola Razr Fold Announced With 2K LTPO Inner Display, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras
  2. Self-Driving Cars Could Prevent Over 1 Million Road Injuries Across the U.S. by 2035
  3. Astronomers Measure Mass and Distance of a Rogue Planet for the First Time in History
  4. The Rip OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Netflix’s One Last Adventure Takes Fans Inside the Making of Stranger Things 5
  6. Heer Express Streaming Now on JioHotstar: Know Everything About This Romance Comedy Film
  7. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam OTT Release Date Reportedly Postponed: What You Need to Know
  8. Naai Sekar Streaming Now on SunNXT: Know Everything About This Tamil Comedy Drama Film
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8 Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database Months Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  10. Nvidia Unveils Vera Rubin AI Platform, New Open-Source AI Models at CES 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »