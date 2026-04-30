The iQOO Neo 10 is now available in two new colour options in India. The new colour options come almost a year after the launch of the handset in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome finishes. The new colour variants will go on sale in the country starting next week. The iQOO Neo 10 runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage. It features a 7,000mAh battery and has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It has an IP65-rated dust and splash-resistant build.

iQOO Neo 10 Price in India, Availability

The Vivo sub-brand has launched the iQOO Neo 10 in Alpine White and Asphalt Black colour options in India on Thursday. The new variant costs Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 42,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage option. With introductory offers, the 8GB and 16GB RAM models will be available for a discounted rate of Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 40,999, respectively. The new finishes are inspired by racing cars.

Photo Credit: iQOO

The Alpine White and Asphalt Black colour variants of iQOO Neo 10 will go on sale starting May 5 at 12pm IST via Amazon and the iQOO India website. As mentioned, the new models will sit alongside the Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colour options that have already been available in India since the phone's launch in India in May 2025.

iQOO Neo 10 Specifications

The iQOO Neo 10 runs on the latest OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800) AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,500 nits local peak brightness. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC alongside up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

On the rear, the iQOO Neo 10 has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It features a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone has a dedicated Q1 gaming chipset and a 7,000mm sq vapour cooling chamber for thermal management.

The iQOO Neo 10 has an IP65-rated build. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support.

iQOO Neo 10 FAQs What are the main features of the iQOO Neo 10? The iQOO Neo 10 is available with up to 16GB of RAM paired with up to 512GB of internal storage. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor, along with a 32MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 120W wired charging and is backed by a 7000mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The iQOO Neo 10 is available in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colour options. When was the iQOO Neo 10 released? The iQOO Neo 10 was officially launched in India on May 26, 2025. Where can I buy the iQOO Neo 10? You can buy the iQOO Neo 10 through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and select retail stores. Read More

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