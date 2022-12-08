Xiaomi 13 series is all set to hit the Chinese market on December 11, the company confirmed on Thursday. The Xiaomi 12 series successors comprising the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will be unveiled alongside MIUI 14. Xiaomi has also shared posters on Weibo, revealing the new phone's design in detail along with a few specifications. The renders suggest a hole-punch display design and Leica-branded triple rear cameras on the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. The smartphone maker was initially scheduled to launch the flagship smartphones on December 1. However, the launch was postponed following the demise of the former General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Jiang Zemin.

The new Xiaomi 13 series will be launched in China on December 11 alongside MIU 14. The launch event will be held 7:00pm IST, as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. Xiaomi has also started sending media invites for the launch.

As mentioned, the official teasers show a square-shaped camera island at the upper left side of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro with three sensors and an LED flash as well as Leica branding. They have a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie camera.

Pre-reservations for the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are currently live on major online retailers including Tmall. However, the price details and other specifications of the upcoming devices are not confirmed at this moment.

Xiaomi is also expected to announce the Xiaomi Watch S2 and Xiaomi Buds 4 alongside the flagship Xiaomi 13 series. However, the Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant is yet to confirm it.

The Xiaomi 13 smartphones will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The vanilla Xiaomi 13 is tipped to feature a 6.36-inch full-HD E6 AMOLED flat display, while the Pro variant is said to sport a 6.73-inch 2K E6 AMOLED curved display.

