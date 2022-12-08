Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed for December 11, Design Revealed in Official Renders

Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed for December 11, Design Revealed in Official Renders

Xiaomi 13 series was previously set to debut in China on December 1.

Written by Nithya P Nair |  Updated: 8 December 2022 14:58 IST
Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed for December 11, Design Revealed in Official Renders

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 series is teased to come with a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 is seen featuring a hole-punch display design
  • Teasers show Leica branding on the rear
  • They could run on MIUI 14

Xiaomi 13 series is all set to hit the Chinese market on December 11, the company confirmed on Thursday. The Xiaomi 12 series successors comprising the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will be unveiled alongside MIUI 14. Xiaomi has also shared posters on Weibo, revealing the new phone's design in detail along with a few specifications. The renders suggest a hole-punch display design and Leica-branded triple rear cameras on the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. The smartphone maker was initially scheduled to launch the flagship smartphones on December 1. However, the launch was postponed following the demise of the former General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Jiang Zemin.

The new Xiaomi 13 series will be launched in China on December 11 alongside MIU 14. The launch event will be held 7:00pm IST, as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. Xiaomi has also started sending media invites for the launch.

As mentioned, the official teasers show a square-shaped camera island at the upper left side of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro with three sensors and an LED flash as well as Leica branding. They have a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie camera.

Pre-reservations for the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are currently live on major online retailers including Tmall. However, the price details and other specifications of the upcoming devices are not confirmed at this moment.

Xiaomi is also expected to announce the Xiaomi Watch S2 and Xiaomi Buds 4 alongside the flagship Xiaomi 13 series. However, the Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant is yet to confirm it.

The Xiaomi 13 smartphones will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The vanilla Xiaomi 13 is tipped to feature a 6.36-inch full-HD E6 AMOLED flat display, while the Pro variant is said to sport a 6.73-inch 2K E6 AMOLED curved display.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Specifications, Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Data of 6 Lakh Indians Stolen, Sold on Bot Markets So Far; Around 50 Lakh Users Affected Globally, Study Shows
Featured video of the day
New to Twitter? Here Are Some Interesting Features You Should Know About

Related Stories

Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed for December 11, Design Revealed in Official Renders
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  2. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India: Details
  3. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  4. Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set for December 20: Details
  5. Amazon Launches Its 11th Generation Kindle Reader in India
  6. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. Wonder Woman 3 No Longer Moving Forward at DC Studios: Report
  8. Interview: Raja Koduri on Intel's Arc GPUs and Where AI Is Leading Us
  9. iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 Debut With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Know More
  10. iQoo Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in China
#Latest Stories
  1. China-Based APT41 Hacker Group Stole $20 Million Worth of US COVID-19 Relief Funds: Report
  2. Foxconn Reports Fall in Sales After Disruption Over Protests at China iPhone Plant
  3. FBI Nabs Blockparty CTO Rikesh Thapa for Stealing BTC Worth $1 Million, Defrauding Employer
  4. iQoo Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched in China: Price, Specifications
  5. Global Smartphone Production Declined by 11 Percent in Q3 2022: Trendforce
  6. iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 With E6 2K LTPO 4.0 Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Must Take Down 'Manifestly Inaccurate' Search Results if Proven by Users, EU Top Court Says
  8. Biden Administration Tells US Supreme Court Section 230 of Communications Decency Act Has Limits
  9. Spain Joins List of Nations Experimenting with CBDCs, Plans ‘Wholesale’ Twist
  10. Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Reportedly Receiving Android 13 Stable Update: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.