Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G were launched in India on Thursday, December 8. The 5G-enabled smartphones feature 120Hz refresh rate displays, 16-megapixel selfie cameras, and 5,000mAh battery. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G have a Dynamic RAM expansion feature that utilises free storage as virtual memory. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G has a curved display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, while the Pro variant has a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC under the hood. Both smartphones made their debut in China last month.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The price of Realme 10 Pro+ 5G starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 25,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model has a price tag of Rs. 27,999.

On the other hand, the Realme 10 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 19,999.

Both the Realme smartphones are offered in Dark Matter, Hyperspace, and Nebula Blue colour options and will go on sale via Flipkart, Realme.com, and leading retail stores. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G will go on sale starting December 14 and the Realme 10 Pro 5G will be available from December 16.

To recall, the Realme 10 Pro 5G series was unveiled in the company's home market in November. The Realme 10 Pro+ is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model in China, while the Realme 10 Pro costs CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,500) for the base 8GB + 256GB storage model.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Realme 10 Pro+ 5G runs realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 and features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The display offers HDR10+ support, 93.65 percent screen-to-body ratio, 950 nits of peak brightness, and a 5000000:1 contrast ratio. The display claims to have TUV Rheinland flicker-free certificate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, coupled with Mali G68 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It also offers a Dynamic RAM expansion feature that allows expansion of available memory up to 16GB using free storage to improve performance.

For optics, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 primary camera. The camera unit also comprises an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 4cm macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel on the front.

It offers up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes with dual-band Wi-Fi support and features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, with 67W SuperVOOC charging support that's said to be capable of charging the Realme 10 Pro+ up to 100 percent in just 47 minutes. The charging technology also claims to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in as little as 17 minutes. It measures 7.78mm in thickness and weighs 173 grams. The handset features Tactile Engine 2.0 and has dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio.

Realme 10 Pro 5G specifications

The Realme 10 Pro 5G features the same SIM and software specifications as the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. The smartphone has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x 2,400pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 93.76 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display has 1mm side bezels, offers 391ppi pixel density, and features TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission. It is powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with Adreno A619 GPU and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. The RAM can be expanded up to 16GB with unused storage.

This phone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. On the front, the Realme 10 Pro 5G sports the same 16-megapixel sensor.

In terms of storage, the Realme 10 Pro 5G offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

The handset features a 5,000mAh battery, with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging that's said to deliver up to 50 percent charge in as little as 20 minutes. The Hyperspace colour variant of the Realme 10 Pro 5G measures 163.7x74.2x8.3mm and weighs 192 grams, while the Dark Matter and Nebula Blue variants measures 163.7x74.2x8.1mm and weighs 190 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.