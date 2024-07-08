CMF Phone 1, the first smartphone from the Nothing sub-brand finally unveiled in India on Monday (July 8). The latest offering by CMF by Nothing comes with an interchangeable back cover and a unique design that enables users to attach proprietary accessories such as lanyards. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC. The CMF Phone 1 features an AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and flaunts a dual 50-megapixel camera unit at the rear. It has an IP52-rated build and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for both wired and reverse charging.

CMF Phone 1 price in India, availability

CMF Phone 1 price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. The phone is also available in an 8GB + 128GB variant that is priced at Rs. 17,999.

It is offered in Black, Blue, Light Green and Orange colour options and will go on sale via Flipkart on July 12 at 12:00pm IST as well as the CMF India website and retail partners.

CMF Phone 1 in Black and Orange colourways

As part of an introductory offer, the CMF Phone 1 can be purchased at Rs. 14,999 for the base variant and Rs. 16,999 for the top-end model with special bank offers. The handset comes with different accessories including a case priced at Rs. 1,499 and a stand priced at Rs. 799. It can be bundled with a lanyard cable for Rs. 799 and a card case for Rs. 799.

Limited units of the CMF Phone 1 will be available for sale on July 9 at Lulu Mall in Bengaluru from 7:00pm IST. The first 100 customers to buy the phone will get CMF Buds free.

CMF Phone 1 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) CMF Phone 1 runs Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6 and it is confirmed to receive two years of major Android updates and three years of security patches. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED LTPS display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 395ppi pixel density, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 2000 nits peak brightness.

It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. With the RAM Booster feature, the available memory on the CMF Phone 1 can be virtually 'expanded' up to 16GB.

For optics, the CMF Phone 1 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an unspecified Sony sensor, along with support for electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and a portrait sensor with 2x zoom. On the front, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The CMF Phone 1 offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage that supports expansion of up to 2TB. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C port. It has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The company has equipped its first smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. The handset is claimed to offer up to two days of battery life on a single charge. It can be charged up to 50 percent within 20 minutes, according to the company. It measures 164x8x77mm and weighs 197g. The vegan leather variant has 9mm thickness and weighs 202 grams.

The CMF Phone 1 features support for interchangeable covers in different colour options, materials and finishes. Users can swap the back case and add custom attachable accessories to create personalised looks. The Blue and Orange rear panels feature a vegan leather layer that slightly increases the weight of the handset.