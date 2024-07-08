Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • CMF Phone 1 With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, Interchangeable Back Cover Launched in India: Price, Specifications

CMF Phone 1 With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, Interchangeable Back Cover Launched in India: Price, Specifications

CMF Phone 1 sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2024 14:30 IST
CMF Phone 1 With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, Interchangeable Back Cover Launched in India: Price, Specifications

CMF by Nothing has equipped the Phone 1 with a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • CMF Phone 1 runs Android 14-based h Nothing OS 2.6
  • CMF Phone 1 comes with interchangeable covers
  • It packs up to 8GB of RAM
Advertisement

CMF Phone 1, the first smartphone from the Nothing sub-brand finally unveiled in India on Monday (July 8). The latest offering by CMF by Nothing comes with an interchangeable back cover and a unique design that enables users to attach proprietary accessories such as lanyards. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC. The CMF Phone 1 features an AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and flaunts a dual 50-megapixel camera unit at the rear. It has an IP52-rated build and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for both wired and reverse charging.

CMF Phone 1 price in India, availability

CMF Phone 1 price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. The phone is also available in an 8GB + 128GB variant that is priced at Rs. 17,999.

It is offered in Black, Blue, Light Green and Orange colour options and will go on sale via Flipkart on July 12 at 12:00pm IST as well as the CMF India website and retail partners.

cmf phone 1 inline CMF Phone 1

CMF Phone 1 in Black and Orange colourways

 

As part of an introductory offer, the CMF Phone 1 can be purchased at Rs. 14,999 for the base variant and Rs. 16,999 for the top-end model with special bank offers. The handset comes with different accessories including a case priced at Rs. 1,499 and a stand priced at Rs. 799. It can be bundled with a lanyard cable for Rs. 799 and a card case for Rs. 799.

Limited units of the CMF Phone 1 will be available for sale on July 9 at Lulu Mall in Bengaluru from 7:00pm IST. The first 100 customers to buy the phone will get CMF Buds free.

CMF Phone 1 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) CMF Phone 1 runs Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6 and it is confirmed to receive two years of major Android updates and three years of security patches. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED LTPS display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 395ppi pixel density, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 2000 nits peak brightness.

It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. With the RAM Booster feature, the available memory on the CMF Phone 1 can be virtually 'expanded' up to 16GB.

For optics, the CMF Phone 1 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an unspecified Sony sensor, along with support for electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and a portrait sensor with 2x zoom. On the front, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The CMF Phone 1 offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage that supports expansion of up to 2TB. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C port. It has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The company has equipped its first smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. The handset is claimed to offer up to two days of battery life on a single charge. It can be charged up to 50 percent within 20 minutes, according to the company. It measures 164x8x77mm and weighs 197g. The vegan leather variant has 9mm thickness and weighs 202 grams.

The CMF Phone 1 features support for interchangeable covers in different colour options, materials and finishes. Users can swap the back case and add custom attachable accessories to create personalised looks. The Blue and Orange rear panels feature a vegan leather layer that slightly increases the weight of the handset.

 

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: CMF Phone 1, CMF Phone 1 Price in India, CMF Phone 1 Specifications, CMF, CMF by Nothing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin, Ether Prices Drop Under Macroeconomic Pressure as Values of Most Digital Currencies Fall
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get New Update With Major Improvements to Camera

Related Stories

CMF Phone 1 With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, Interchangeable Back Cover Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 1 With Customisable Rear Panel, Dimensity 7300 Launched in India
  2. CMF Watch Pro 2 With Interchangeable Bezels Launched in India: See Price
  3. CMF Buds Pro 2 With Up to 43 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Will Reportedly Get the Periscope Lens From Pro Max Model
  5. Apple Intelligence Features Could Arrive on iPhone in Spring 2025
  6. CMF Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Spotted on BIS Website, Hints at Imminent Launch in India: Report
  2. Snapdragon X Series Chips Reportedly Outperform Some Apple, Intel and AMD Processors in Benchmark Tests
  3. CMF Phone 1 With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, Interchangeable Back Cover Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. CMF Buds Pro 2 With Smart Dial, Up to 43 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy Ring Price in France Reportedly Leaked; May Cost the Same as Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
  6. CMF Watch Pro 2 With 1.32-Inch AMOLED Screen, Interchangeable Bezels Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get New Update With Major Improvements to Camera
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Drop Under Macroeconomic Pressure as Values of Most Digital Currencies Fall
  9. WhatsApp's New Meta AI Feature Will Reportedly Reply to Images and Edit Them
  10. Google Pixel Watch 3 Connectivity Details Leaked via FCC Listing Ahead of Anticipated Launch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »