Nothing, the Carl Pei-led UK brand is all set to unveil the Nothing Phone 2a Plus in India on July 31. To build hype around the launch, Nothing is actively dropping teasers about the components of the upcoming phone. Most recently, Nothing has disclosed the chipset of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus. A brand new MediaTek Dimensity processor will fuel the phone and it will pack 12GB of RAM as well. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is expected to come with upgrades over the Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus chipset confirmed

In a new post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC. With this octa-core processor boasting a clock speed of up to 3.0GHz, the new handset is claimed to offer around 10 percent faster performance than the Nothing Phone 2a which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is also confirmed to carry 12GB of RAM. The onboard memory can be virtually expanded up to 20GB with RAM Booster technology. It will pack Mali-G610 MC4 GPU clocked up to 1.3GHz, which the company says is 30 percent faster than the previous model.

Nothing already announced that the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be unveiled in India on July 31.

Nothing Phone 2a price, specifications

The Phone 2a was introduced in May with a redesigned Glyph Interface and a price tag of Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz and packs up to 12GB of RAM. It flaunts two 50-megapixel sensors at the rear. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel camera on the front.

Nothing's Phone 2a offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage and features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has dual stereo speakers and has an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant build. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.