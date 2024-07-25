Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Chipset, RAM Details Revealed Ahead of July 31 India Launch

Nothing Phone 2a Plus is confirmed to carry 12GB of RAM.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2024 16:43 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Chipset, RAM Details Revealed Ahead of July 31 India Launch

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2a Plus is expected to debut as an enhanced version of the Phone 2a

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2a was introduced in India in May
  • Nothing Phone 2a Plus offers RAM Booster technology
  • It will pack Mali-G610 MC4 GPU
Advertisement

Nothing, the Carl Pei-led UK brand is all set to unveil the Nothing Phone 2a Plus in India on July 31. To build hype around the launch, Nothing is actively dropping teasers about the components of the upcoming phone. Most recently, Nothing has disclosed the chipset of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus. A brand new MediaTek Dimensity processor will fuel the phone and it will pack 12GB of RAM as well. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is expected to come with upgrades over the Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus chipset confirmed

In a new post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC. With this octa-core processor boasting a clock speed of up to 3.0GHz, the new handset is claimed to offer around 10 percent faster performance than the Nothing Phone 2a which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is also confirmed to carry 12GB of RAM. The onboard memory can be virtually expanded up to 20GB with RAM Booster technology. It will pack Mali-G610 MC4 GPU clocked up to 1.3GHz, which the company says is 30 percent faster than the previous model.

Nothing already announced that the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be unveiled in India on July 31.

Nothing Phone 2a price, specifications

The Phone 2a was introduced in May with a redesigned Glyph Interface and a price tag of Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz and packs up to 12GB of RAM. It flaunts two 50-megapixel sensors at the rear. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel camera on the front.

Nothing's Phone 2a offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage and features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has dual stereo speakers and has an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant build. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

 

Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Nothing Phone 2a Plus Specifications, Nothing Phone 2a, Nothing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Motorola Edge 50 India Launch Date Set for August 1; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Chipset, RAM Details Revealed Ahead of July 31 India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Crest, Crest Max 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Shooter Debut in India
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Confirmed to Run on This MediaTek Chipset
  3. Vivo V40 SE 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: See Price
  4. [Exclusive] iQOO Z9s and Z9s Pro India Launch Timeline Revealed
  5. Motorola Edge 50 India Launch Date, Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed
  6. Infinix Launches New AI Camera Algorithm in Partnership With Samsung
  7. HP Launches Its First Copilot+ AI PCs With Snapdragon Chipsets in India
  8. Google Maps Now Tells You Which Flyover to Take, Where to Charge Your EV
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Rolling Out AI-Powered Bing Generative Search, Could Rival Google’s AI Overviews
  2. Redmi 14C Moniker Surfaces on IMEI Website, May Run on HyperOS: Report
  3. HMD Crest, Crest Max 5G With 50-Megapixel Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple to Launch 2 iPhone Models in 2025 With Its Proprietary 5G Modem Replacing Qualcomm: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Mistral Large 2 Open Source AI Model Released, Said to Be on Par With Meta Llama 3.1 405B
  6. Redmi Pad SE 4G Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options; Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Infinix Partners With Samsung to Launch AI-Powered Deep Learning Camera Algorithm
  8. Google Pixel 9 Series May Reportedly Get Samsung-Made OLED Displays
  9. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Chipset, RAM Details Revealed Ahead of July 31 India Launch
  10. Motorola Edge 50 India Launch Date Set for August 1; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »