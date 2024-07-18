After launching the Nothing Phone 2a and a Special Edition model in India, Nothing has announced a "Plus" variant of the smartphone, set to join the lineup soon. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be launched July 31, the UK-based company confirmed Thursday. The smartphone maker announced the handset via a cryptic post on social media but did not share any details about it. It is believed that the device might arrive with higher specifications compared to the Nothing Phone 2a. Notably, the smartphone was previously spotted on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification listings.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Launch Confirmed

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of the company announced the Nothing Phone 2a Plus and revealed that it will arrive on July 31. The announcement was accompanied by a cryptic image of a black surface with groves all across the body. The company did not share any details about the specifications of the smartphone. The Nothing India account on X also shared the same post without the date. While this confirms that the smartphone will be launched in India, it is possible that it might make its debut at a later date.

Plus. More. Extra.



Get ready for Phone (2a) Plus on 31 July. pic.twitter.com/AP7JEy8D94 — Nothing (@nothing) July 18, 2024

This is not the first time the company has teased the smartphone. On Monday, the social media handles of the smartphone brand posted a picture of the Pokémon Mega Aerodactyl, which is something it has been doing before the launch of a new smartphone. That post was followed by another cryptic post with the plus (+) icon, hinting at the Nothing Phone 2a Plus.

Tipster and YouTuber Mukul Sharma also shared a post earlier today highlighting that the Nothing Phone 2a Plus was spotted on the TDRA and BIS certification listings. The smartphone was listed with the model name A142P on both portals. Interestingly, in a now-deleted comment on the announcement post, Nothing replied with “nope” when a user asked if this was going to be the community edition phone.

The company launched the Nothing Phone 2a in India in March. The phone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz. Under the hood, it is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For optics, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. The Nothing Phone 2a is backed by a 5,000mAh battery along with 45W wired fast charging.