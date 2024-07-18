Technology News

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Will Be Launched Later This Month, Company Confirms

Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be launched on July 31.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 July 2024 18:10 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Will Be Launched Later This Month, Company Confirms

Photo Credit: Nothing

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus could feature better specifications than the Phone 2a

Highlights
  • The Nothing Phone 2a Plus was spotted on the BIS certification listing
  • The company has shared no further details about the smartphone
  • The Nothing Phone 2a Plus might not be the community edition phone
Advertisement

After launching the Nothing Phone 2a and a Special Edition model in India, Nothing has announced a "Plus" variant of the smartphone, set to join the lineup soon. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be launched July 31, the UK-based company confirmed Thursday. The smartphone maker announced the handset via a cryptic post on social media but did not share any details about it. It is believed that the device might arrive with higher specifications compared to the Nothing Phone 2a. Notably, the smartphone was previously spotted on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification listings.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Launch Confirmed

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of the company announced the Nothing Phone 2a Plus and revealed that it will arrive on July 31. The announcement was accompanied by a cryptic image of a black surface with groves all across the body. The company did not share any details about the specifications of the smartphone. The Nothing India account on X also shared the same post without the date. While this confirms that the smartphone will be launched in India, it is possible that it might make its debut at a later date.

This is not the first time the company has teased the smartphone. On Monday, the social media handles of the smartphone brand posted a picture of the Pokémon Mega Aerodactyl, which is something it has been doing before the launch of a new smartphone. That post was followed by another cryptic post with the plus (+) icon, hinting at the Nothing Phone 2a Plus.

Tipster and YouTuber Mukul Sharma also shared a post earlier today highlighting that the Nothing Phone 2a Plus was spotted on the TDRA and BIS certification listings. The smartphone was listed with the model name A142P on both portals. Interestingly, in a now-deleted comment on the announcement post, Nothing replied with “nope” when a user asked if this was going to be the community edition phone.

The company launched the Nothing Phone 2a in India in March. The phone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz. Under the hood, it is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For optics, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. The Nothing Phone 2a is backed by a 5,000mAh battery along with 45W wired fast charging.

Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Nothing, Android
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Could Be as Thin as Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim to Launch Later This Year: Report
OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G: Unmatched AI Performance in a Sleek Design
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Will Be Launched Later This Month, Company Confirms
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale to Bring Discounts on These Popular Devices
  2. HMD Skyline With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, Lumia Design Debuts
  3. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Launch Set for Later This Month
  4. Samsung Could Launch a New Variant of Galaxy Z Fold 6 in October
  5. Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Booster Packs Launched: See Price, Validity
  6. iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Specifications Leaked, May Feature This MediaTek Chipset
  7. This Case Can Turn Your Apple Watch Into an iPod With a Scroll Wheel
  8. Honor 200 5G, Honor 200 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  9. WazirX Breach: Rivals Assure Investors of Fund Safety After Alleged Breach
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Launch Timeline Leaked, Key Specifications Including MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset Tipped
  2. Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Booster Packs Launched in India: Check Price, Validity
  3. Apple Store App Updated With Revamped ‘For You’ Section With Personalised Suggestions
  4. WazirX Data Breach: Rivals Assure Investors About Fund Safety After Crypto Firm Suffers Alleged Data Breach
  5. Gemini AI Assistant Can Now Answer Questions, Perform Tasks Even When Android Device Is Locked
  6. HMD Skyline With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Boat Nirvana Space TWS Earphones With 360-Degree Spatial Audio Support Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Could Be as Thin as Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim to Launch Later This Year: Report
  9. Google Pixel Watch 3 Price and Colour Variants Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  10. Dyson OnTrac Headphones With Customisable Ear Cushions, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »