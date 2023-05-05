Nothing, the UK brand led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has started rolling out new software update for its Nothing Phone 1 globally. The new build, labelled Nothing OS 1.5.4, brings improvements to the face unlock setup and includes power-consumption optimisation. It addresses known bugs and other minor system upgrades. Updating to Nothing OS 1.5.4 will let users share their thoughts on the latest versions through a new Feedback option. Further, the firmware enhances the performance of Bluetooth functions, camera, QR code transactions, fingerprint unlocking, and more.

Nothing announced the rollout of Nothing OS 1.5.4 for the Nothing Phone 1 via a tweet on Thursday. The new over-the-air (OTA) firmware update comes with several new features, system improvements, bug fixes, and performance optimisations. The update is 119MB in size.

Nothing Phone 1 update changelog

Feedback feature is the key highlight of Nothing OS 1.5.4. This would allow users to report any issues or give suggestions to the developers by heading to Settings > System > Feedback. The update brings system improvements including reduced power consumption by optimising the 4G / 5G network switching function. The Bluetooth function in Quick Settings and fingerprint unlocking has also been optimised.

The new build allows users to scan UPI QR codes directly through the camera app and choose a payment app on their device to complete the transaction in select regions. Nothing has also integrated Google Safety Center alongside adding improvements to the pop-up view animations.

Apart from the general bug fixes, Nothing OS 1.5.4 offers fixes for the freeze issues during the Pop-up view and error messages while face unlocking. It also adds improvements to the notification display in Quick Settings and time-stamp accuracy for photos. Further, the firmware fixes delay in incoming call notifications.

Users can update their Nothing Phone 1 smartphone while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi and are put on charging. The rollout will take place in a staged manner and reach all eligible smartphones automatically over the air. Still, keen users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System Update.

The Nothing Phone 1 (Review) was unveiled in July last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The company later increased the price by Rs. 1,000.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G+ SoC powers the Nothing Phone 1. Other key specifications include a 120Hz refresh rate display, a 50-megapixel dual-camera setup, a 16-megapixel selfie sensor, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.