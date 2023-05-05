Technology News
Nothing Phone 1 Receives Nothing OS 1.5.4 Update With New Feedback Feature, Power Consumption Optimisation

Nothing OS 1.5.4 has optimised the 4G / 5G network switching function

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 May 2023 19:42 IST
Nothing OS 1.5.4 allow users to scan UPI QR codes directly through the camera app

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 was unveiled in July last year
  • Nothing OS 1.5.4 offer fixes for freeze issues during the Pop-up view
  • Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G+ SoC powers the Nothing Phone 1

Nothing, the UK brand led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has started rolling out new software update for its Nothing Phone 1 globally. The new build, labelled Nothing OS 1.5.4, brings improvements to the face unlock setup and includes power-consumption optimisation. It addresses known bugs and other minor system upgrades. Updating to Nothing OS 1.5.4 will let users share their thoughts on the latest versions through a new Feedback option. Further, the firmware enhances the performance of Bluetooth functions, camera, QR code transactions, fingerprint unlocking, and more.

Nothing announced the rollout of Nothing OS 1.5.4 for the Nothing Phone 1 via a tweet on Thursday. The new over-the-air (OTA) firmware update comes with several new features, system improvements, bug fixes, and performance optimisations. The update is 119MB in size.

Nothing Phone 1 update changelog

Feedback feature is the key highlight of Nothing OS 1.5.4. This would allow users to report any issues or give suggestions to the developers by heading to Settings > System > Feedback. The update brings system improvements including reduced power consumption by optimising the 4G / 5G network switching function. The Bluetooth function in Quick Settings and fingerprint unlocking has also been optimised.

nothing os update gadgets360 Nothing OS 1.5.4

The new build allows users to scan UPI QR codes directly through the camera app and choose a payment app on their device to complete the transaction in select regions. Nothing has also integrated Google Safety Center alongside adding improvements to the pop-up view animations.

Apart from the general bug fixes, Nothing OS 1.5.4 offers fixes for the freeze issues during the Pop-up view and error messages while face unlocking. It also adds improvements to the notification display in Quick Settings and time-stamp accuracy for photos. Further, the firmware fixes delay in incoming call notifications.

Users can update their Nothing Phone 1 smartphone while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi and are put on charging. The rollout will take place in a staged manner and reach all eligible smartphones automatically over the air. Still, keen users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System Update.

The Nothing Phone 1 (Review) was unveiled in July last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The company later increased the price by Rs. 1,000.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G+ SoC powers the Nothing Phone 1. Other key specifications include a 120Hz refresh rate display, a 50-megapixel dual-camera setup, a 16-megapixel selfie sensor, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Phone 1, Nothing OS, Nothing Phone 1 changelog, Nothing OS 1 5 4
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
