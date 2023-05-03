Nothing Phone 2, the company's upcoming successor to its first smartphone, will be launched in the coming months. The UK startup headed by former OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, on Wednesday, confirmed the launch timeline of the Nothing Phone 2. The second-generation handset will also make its way to the US, the company has confirmed. While the firm has remained tight lipped on the specifications of the upcoming smartphone, it is expected to debut with a much more powerful processor under the hood compared to the Nothing Phone 1.

The company announced via an emailed statement on Wednesday that the Nothing Phone 2 will be released "this British summer". This suggests that the phone could be launched between June and September. Unlike last year's model, the Nothing Phone 2 will be sold in the US, the firm has confirmed.

Nothing also reiterated its previous announcement that its second-generation phone will be a "more premium" offering, and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Series processor. Unfortunately, there's still no word from the startup on which Qualcomm chipset will be used, but a Qualcomm executive accidentally revealed in March that the phone will be equipped with last year's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The phone maker also tweeted the announcement with a GIF of what appears to be the rear panel of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2, which is shown to sport a flashing red LED light. The tweet also links to a landing page, which unfortunately, does not reveal any additional information.

Nothing Phone 2 is also expected to make its debut in India and the handset was reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website in March. The phone was spotted by a tipster with the model number AIN065, and is claimed to have received BIS certification, bringing it one step closer to being launched in India.

