Google Pixel 7a is likely to make its debut at the upcoming Google I/O 2023, which is set to begin on May 10. While there is no official announcement on the same, a report has shared the expected price along with other details for the phone. The leaked price of the purported Pixel 7a suggests a slight price hike from its predecessor Pixel 6a. The phone's price has reportedly been shared by a Singapore-based retailer along with colour options, as well as case renders.

According to a report by MySmartPrice citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (Twitter: @Sudhanshu1414), the purported Pixel 7a will be priced at SGD 749 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the 128GB storage variant. There is no information available on other storage options as of now. Additionally, the listing also reveals the colour options for the phone. The listing suggests that the Pixel 7a could come in three colour options: Charcoal, Blue, and Snow.

As per the leaked renders of Pixel 7a, the smartphone seems to carry a similar look as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The leaks also suggest that the Pixel 7a will come with a SIM tool, quick switch adapter, and USB-C cable in the box. Furthermore, the smartphone's case has also been tipped in White, Jade, Carbon, and Blue colour options.

This is not the first time that Pixel 7a colour options have been leaked. A previous report also tipped the colour variants of the Google Pixel 7a (Arctic Blue, Carbon, and Cotton), which are similar to the ones mentioned in the new report. Other than these, the smartphone is said to be powered by a Tensor G2 SoC. It will reportedly sport a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, it is speculated to ship with a dual rear camera unit, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

There could also be a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens on the back panel. For selfies, it could pack a 13-megapixel front camera.

