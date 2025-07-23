Nothing launched the Phone 3a series in March this year and earlier this month, it unveiled the Nothing Phone 3. The UK-based OEM may soon expand its lineup to offer more affordable smartphones, according to a reliable tipster. The rumoured low-cost phones could carry a "Lite" or "T" branding. As per the tipster, the existing models are not doing too well in the market. Notably, competing brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus offer budget-friendly handsets with similar monikers to boost sales or to maintain relevance.

Nothing May Launch Cheaper 'Lite' or 'T' Branded Smartphones

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claimed in an X post that Nothing could unveil budget-friendly, cheaper phones. The rumoured handsets may have "Lite" or "T" branding. This move is reportedly being done as the existing premium and mid-range "Pro models are just not cutting it."

Nothing Phone 3 is priced at Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 89,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB options. Meanwhile, the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro start at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively, for their 8GB + 128GB variants.

The purported cheaper "Lite" or "T" branded smartphones from Nothing could, therefore, be priced below Rs. 20,000 in the country. The launch timeline of the rumoured models has not been suggested. Readers should take this information with a pinch of salt, as currently, all we have is a tipster's claim.

However, Brar has been known to share reliable information about Nothing. In December 2024, the tipster suggested that Nothing will likely introduce three smartphones in the first half of 2025. The Nothing Phone 3a series was unveiled in March, and the Phone 3 was launched on July 1.

Nothing marketed the Phone 3 as its first "true flagship" smartphone. It comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, a 5,500mAh battery, a 6.67-inch 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset ships with Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.5, an updated Glyph Matrix, a transparent back panel with Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build.