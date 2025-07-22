Technology News
English Edition

CMF Watch 3 Pro Launched With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 13 Days Battery Life: Price, Features

CMF Watch 3 Pro is equipped with AI-backed health tracking features.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 July 2025 18:32 IST
CMF Watch 3 Pro Launched With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 13 Days Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: CMF

CMF Watch 3 Pro is sold in Dark Grey, Light Grey and Orange shades

Highlights
  • CMF Watch 3 Pro is currently available in select global markets
  • The India launch of the watch has yet to be confirmed
  • The CMF Watch 3 Pro has an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build
Advertisement

CMF Watch 3 Pro was launched in select global markets on Tuesday. The smartwatch is equipped with AI-backed health tracking features, a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED screen, and ChatGPT access. Data from the wearable can be synced with third-party wellness apps as well. It offers 3D animated warm-up guides and guided breathing exercises. The latest watch from CMF also supports Bluetooth calling, gesture control, and customisable watch face studio. It has a metal middle frame and an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build.

CMF Watch 3 Pro Price, Colour Options

CMF Watch 3 Pro price in Italy is set at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 10,000), while in Japan, the smartwatch costs JPY 13,800 (roughly Rs. 8,100). The watch is sold in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange colour options via the regional official websites. The company has yet to confirm the India launch of the smart wearable.

CMF Watch 3 Pro Specifications, Features

The CMF Watch 3 Pro sports a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 670 nits brightness level. The watch supports more than 120 watch faces, including customisable options. It offers improved heart rate monitoring and advanced sleep cycle tracking. The watch also helps track blood oxygen level, stress levels, and menstrual cycles.

CMF Watch 3 Pro is compatible with the Nothing X app, which allows users to control music playback, camera shutter, offers comprehensive fitness updates and more. The watch supports gesture control, where different wrist movements can trigger certain actions. It offers Bluetooth calling, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual-band GPS connectivity. The wearable features 3D animated warm-up guides, guided breathing exercises, and ChatGPT access as well. 

A 350mAh battery is housed inside the CMF Watch 3 Pro, which is claimed to last for up to 13 days on a single charge with typical use. With heavy usage, the watch is said to offer up to 10 days of battery life, and with AOD enabled, it can provide up to four days of usage. The watch has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a metal body, and is sold with a liquid silicone strap.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: CMF Watch 3 Pro, CMF Watch 3 Pro Price, CMF Watch 3 Pro Launch, CMF Watch 3 Pro Features, CMF, CMF by Nothing, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Netflix Reportedly Testing Runway’s AI Video Tools in Content Production
CMF Watch 3 Pro Launched With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 13 Days Battery Life: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Rs. 197 Prepaid Plan's Validity Reduced: Old vs. New Benefits
  2. ViewSonic X1-4K Pro, X2-4K Pro and SP7 Projectors Launched in India
  3. [Exclusive] Oppo K13 Turbo Series to Launch in India in Early August
  4. PokÃ©mon Presents Livestream Set for Tuesday: How to Watch, What to Expect
  5. iQOO Neo 11 and Neo 11 Pro Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Canva Code Review: Vibe Coding Meets Creative User Experience Design
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price in India Slashed After Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Pre-Orders Reportedly Outpace the Galaxy Z Flip 7
#Latest Stories
  1. AMD Unveils Stable Diffusion 3 Medium Model With Support for 4-Megapixel Image Generation on Ryzen AI Laptops
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Reportedly Outpaces Galaxy Z Flip 7 in Pre-Orders in South Korea
  3. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Price Range, Key Features Revealed Ahead of July 25 Launch in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price in India Slashed After Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launch
  5. Honor Pad GT 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 10,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. CMF Watch 3 Pro Launched With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 13 Days Battery Life: Price, Features
  7. Netflix Reportedly Testing Runway’s AI Video Tools in Content Production
  8. Vivo V60 Could Launch in India on August 12; Key Specifications and Price Tipped
  9. iOS 18.6 Release Candidate Beta Released Alongside macOS 15.6 RC and More for Both Public and Developers
  10. Xiaomi 16 Series Could Get 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras; Pro Mini Variant May Offer Wireless Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »