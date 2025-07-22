CMF Watch 3 Pro was launched in select global markets on Tuesday. The smartwatch is equipped with AI-backed health tracking features, a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED screen, and ChatGPT access. Data from the wearable can be synced with third-party wellness apps as well. It offers 3D animated warm-up guides and guided breathing exercises. The latest watch from CMF also supports Bluetooth calling, gesture control, and customisable watch face studio. It has a metal middle frame and an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build.

CMF Watch 3 Pro Price, Colour Options

CMF Watch 3 Pro price in Italy is set at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 10,000), while in Japan, the smartwatch costs JPY 13,800 (roughly Rs. 8,100). The watch is sold in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange colour options via the regional official websites. The company has yet to confirm the India launch of the smart wearable.

CMF Watch 3 Pro Specifications, Features

The CMF Watch 3 Pro sports a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 670 nits brightness level. The watch supports more than 120 watch faces, including customisable options. It offers improved heart rate monitoring and advanced sleep cycle tracking. The watch also helps track blood oxygen level, stress levels, and menstrual cycles.

CMF Watch 3 Pro is compatible with the Nothing X app, which allows users to control music playback, camera shutter, offers comprehensive fitness updates and more. The watch supports gesture control, where different wrist movements can trigger certain actions. It offers Bluetooth calling, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual-band GPS connectivity. The wearable features 3D animated warm-up guides, guided breathing exercises, and ChatGPT access as well.

A 350mAh battery is housed inside the CMF Watch 3 Pro, which is claimed to last for up to 13 days on a single charge with typical use. With heavy usage, the watch is said to offer up to 10 days of battery life, and with AOD enabled, it can provide up to four days of usage. The watch has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a metal body, and is sold with a liquid silicone strap.