CMF Phone 1 Gets Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 Update With Visual Enhancements, New Features

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 features a Smart Drawer powered by AI.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 December 2024 14:53 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

CMF Phone 1 becomes the latest device to get Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1

  • Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 has been announced for CMF Phone 1
  • The update brings new customisation options and AI-powered features
  • It offers a faster camera launch speed under the Camera widget
Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 is rolling out to CMF Phone 1 users, the company announced via its community forum on Tuesday. The beta update enables users to experience the new operating system (OS) and experiment with its features before it is publicly rolled out. Based on Android 15, Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 brings shared widgets, more customisation options, and camera enhancements. It also bundles artificial intelligence (AI) features like a smart app categorisation system.

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 Features

The British smartphone maker says its first beta update for the CMF Phone 1 offers an exclusive preview of Android 15. It carries similar features as the beta updates for other devices such as the Nothing Phone 2a and Phone 2 which were introduced in previous weeks.

The update brings shared widgets which displays the widgets of friends and family on the home screen of the user's device. They can link up and interact with others through reactions. It includes expanded customisation options for the home and lock screens, and the latter can now be customised by long-pressing the screen. There are also upgraded clock faces and an expanded widget space, allowing users to add more widgets on the home screen than before.

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 update features a Smart Drawer powered by AI. It is said to automatically arrange apps in separate category folders based on the usage pattern. Users can also pin their most-used apps at the top of the app drawer. The company says it has made changes to the camera experience too. It bundles reduced HDR processing time, better low-light performance, improved zoom slider display, and faster app launches with the camera widget.

Other features of the update for CMF Phone 1 include signature dot matrix-inspired charging and fingerprint animations, movable pop-up views, partial screen sharing, an updated setup wizard, and an auto-archiving functionality for freeing up storage space.

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Swappable rear panel
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Good performance
  • Clean User Interface
  • Bad
  • No charger in the box
  • No stereo speakers
  • No dedicated wide-angle or telephoto lens
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
