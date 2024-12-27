Technology News
Nothing OS 3.0 Brings AI-Powered Circle to Search to Nothing Phone 2a Plus and Other Models

Nothing OS 3.0 is available as a stable update on the Phone 2a and Phone 2.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2024 11:06 IST
Nothing OS 3.0 Brings AI-Powered Circle to Search to Nothing Phone 2a Plus and Other Models

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing OS 3.0 update brings Android 15 to Nothing smartphones

Highlights
  • AI-powered Circle to Search is now available with Nothing OS 3.0
  • It is rolled out for Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Phone 2a, and Phone 2
  • The feature supports visual lookup, text translation, and copying
Nothing is rolling out the Circle to Search feature powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to its smartphones, the company announced via its community forum on Thursday. The feature, which has been developed by Google, will be available on the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Nothing Phone 2a, and the Phone 2 as part of the Nothing OS 3.0 update. It brings Android 15 to Nothing smartphones although its public build is yet to be rolled out for some models in Nothing's lineup.

Circle to Search on Nothing Smartphones

In a community post, the company announced that its Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 update for the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Nothing Phone 2a, and the Phone 2 brings support for Circle to Search — Google's AI-powered visual lookup tool. It has been rolled out after the aforementioned models passed “additional testing”, as per the company.

circle to search nothing Circle to Search

Circle to Search comes to Nothing phones
Photo Credit: Nothing

As per the British smartphone maker, Nothing OS 3.0 is available as a stable update on the Nothing Phone 2a and Phone 2. However, Nothing Phone 2a Plus users can only download the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 as of now. It comes with the following build numbers:

  1. Nothing Phone 2: Pong-V3.0-241207-0124
  2. Phone 2a: Pacman-V3.0-241210-2057
  3. Phone 2a Plus: PacmanPro-V3.0-241126-1448 (Beta build)

Circle to Search enables users to search for something on the web by highlighting it on the screen and enabling its visual lookup, leveraging AI. It supports actions such as scribbling, circling or drawing over an object and text on the screen. The feature can be used to translate or copy text as well. In general, Circle to Search is invoked by long-pressing on the home button or the navigation bar.

On Nothing smartphones, it supports multiple navigation modes. When using the three-button navigation, users can simply press the home button to bring up Circle to Search. On the other hand, long-pressing the navigation bar brings up the AI feature if the gesture navigation method is selected.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Further reading: Nothing OS 3.0, Circle to Search, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
