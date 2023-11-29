Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 2a With Skimmed Down Hardware Said to Be in Development; Design Surfaces Online

Nothing Phone 2a With Skimmed Down Hardware Said to Be in Development; Design Surfaces Online

The UK-based OEM has not officially teased or confirmed a third smartphone yet.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2023 18:03 IST
Nothing Phone 2a With Skimmed Down Hardware Said to Be in Development; Design Surfaces Online

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2 is offered in Dark Gray and White colour options

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2a is said to come with the model number AIN142
  • The smartphone is tipped to get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display
  • The Nothing Phone 2a is also likely to come with Glyph Interface
Advertisement

Nothing, the Carl Pei-led company behind the Phone 2, is reportedly working on a new handset. The company recently made headlines because of the rise in security concerns surrounding its Nothing Chats messaging service. The UK-based OEM has not officially teased or confirmed a third smartphone but a new leak hints the purported moniker and design of the phone. Notably, the Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India on July 11 this year with a 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 4,700mAh battery with 45W PPS wired fast charging support. The phone succeeded Nothing's first-ever handset, the Phone 1, which was launched in July 2022. 

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) shared in a post on X, that Nothing is working on a new smartphone. As per its product cycle, it could be speculated to be the Nothing Phone 3 but the tipster insists that this model is rather the Nothing Phone 2a, which seems to carry the model number AIN142. The post also comes with a leaked design render of this purported handset.

The image of the alleged Nothing Phone 2a shared by the tipster gives a partial look at the back panel of the handset. It is seen with a dual rear camera unit, Nothing's distinctive Glyph Interface, and a transparent rear cover like all Nothing smartphones.

As per the tipster, the Nothing Phone 2a is likely to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera sensor. Nothing more is known about the phone or its launch. It is likely that we find out soon if the handset is indeed in the making.

The last smartphone launched by Nothing was the Phone 2, which is available for purchase in two colour options - Dark Grey and White. The price of the model starts in India from Rs. 39,999 for its 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are listed at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2a, Nothing Phone 2a specifications, Nothing Phone, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iQoo 12 5G's Price in India Tipped as Retail Box Leaks Ahead of December 12 Launch
Nothing Phone 2a With Skimmed Down Hardware Said to Be in Development; Design Surfaces Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 9 Series to Launch in December, Design Teased
  2. Why Foxconn is Reportedly Planning to Invest Over $1.5 Billion in India
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Gets a Price Cut: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  4. Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6
  5. OnePlus 12 Teased to Offer 4,500 Nits Peak Brightness, Up to 24GB RAM
  6. Lenovo Legion Go Could Launch in India Next Year
  7. Airtel, Jio Offer Prepaid Plan With Free Netflix Subscription at This Price
  8. Poco M6 Pro 5G With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Launched in India: See Price
  9. Infinix Hot 40i With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
  10. OnePlus 12 May Launch Globally and in India on This Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a With Skimmed Down Hardware Said to Be in Development; Design Surfaces Online
  2. iQoo 12 5G's Price in India Tipped as Retail Box Leaks Ahead of December 12 Launch
  3. Amazon Q Chatbot Announced for AWS Customers; Comes Loaded With Generative AI Features
  4. Realme GT 5 Pro Teased to Pack 5,400mAh Battery, 100W Fast Charging Support; Price, Hands-on Image Leaked
  5. Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro Launch Confirmed; Key Specifications Leaked Online
  6. Samsung Refutes Tipster's Claim That It Will Rebrand Exynos Chips: Report
  7. Poco M6 Pro 5G Now Available in India With 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage: Price, Details
  8. Poco X6 Pro 5G Spotted on NBTC Website, May Debut as Rebranded Version of Redmi K70E
  9. Magic Eden Launches Crypto Wallet with Cross-Chain Workability: Details
  10. Foxconn to Invest Over $1.5 Billion in India; Sent Chinese Engineers to Train Workers This Year: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »