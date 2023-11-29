Nothing, the Carl Pei-led company behind the Phone 2, is reportedly working on a new handset. The company recently made headlines because of the rise in security concerns surrounding its Nothing Chats messaging service. The UK-based OEM has not officially teased or confirmed a third smartphone but a new leak hints the purported moniker and design of the phone. Notably, the Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India on July 11 this year with a 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 4,700mAh battery with 45W PPS wired fast charging support. The phone succeeded Nothing's first-ever handset, the Phone 1, which was launched in July 2022.

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) shared in a post on X, that Nothing is working on a new smartphone. As per its product cycle, it could be speculated to be the Nothing Phone 3 but the tipster insists that this model is rather the Nothing Phone 2a, which seems to carry the model number AIN142. The post also comes with a leaked design render of this purported handset.

{Exclusive}

A new Nothing Phone (Not the Phone 3) is in work 🔥



✅Model Number :- AIN142



✅Name :- Nothing Phone 2a



Some known information i got :-

✅6.7 inch AMOLED screen

✅Centre alligned punch Hole display

✅Back panel of the device looks like the photo given#Nothing… pic.twitter.com/peJTz6CtIt — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) November 27, 2023

The image of the alleged Nothing Phone 2a shared by the tipster gives a partial look at the back panel of the handset. It is seen with a dual rear camera unit, Nothing's distinctive Glyph Interface, and a transparent rear cover like all Nothing smartphones.

As per the tipster, the Nothing Phone 2a is likely to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera sensor. Nothing more is known about the phone or its launch. It is likely that we find out soon if the handset is indeed in the making.

The last smartphone launched by Nothing was the Phone 2, which is available for purchase in two colour options - Dark Grey and White. The price of the model starts in India from Rs. 39,999 for its 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are listed at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively.

