Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta is rolling out for users globally, the company announced via its community forum on Tuesday. It provides an exclusive preview of the latest operating system (OS) update based on Android 16. Users can try out the company's latest software features, such as the AI usage dashboard, pop-up view with faster switching, and new lock screen clock faces, ahead of the public release. The Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta also includes the new Essential Apps and Playground features, which were recently announced.

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta: Eligible Models

In a community post, Nothing said that the new Nothing OS 4.0 Beta is now available for the Nothing Phone 3, Phone 2, and Phone 2a series. It will also be introduced for the Phone 3a series later this month. However, there's no word on its rollout for older models, as well as CMF-branded phones.

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta: How to Register

Before installing the beta update, users are advised to update their handset to the latest stable build of Nothing OS 3.5. Here's how to install Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta:

Download Nothing's Beta Updates Hub .apk via its website and install it on the Nothing handset. Navigate to Settings > System > Nothing Beta Hub Now, tap the Join Beta to sign up for the beta update. Once successfully registered, tap Go to Update to install the update. You can also manually check for the beta update by heading to Settings > System > System updates and selecting Check for updates.

However, the company advises users to back up their data before installing the update. It may interfere with the user data, which could also mandate a factory reset. Fortunately, users can go back to the stable build by downloading the rollback package from the Nothing website and adhering to the following steps:

Go to Settings > System > Nothing Beta Hub Tap Import file and select the package Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the rollback

Nothing said that its Open Beta OTA terminals will be closed on October 14. Interested users will not be able to join the beta programme after this date.

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta: New Features

On the Nothing Phone 3, the Nothing OS 4.0 Open beta will bring an AI Usage Dashboard in Essential Space. It is claimed to provide more transparency over the activity of the large language model (LLM). The update will include general improvements and bug fixes.

As per the company, users will be able to experience better lock screen and always-on display performance, optimised brightness levels, enhanced camera and Bluetooth stability, and better Wi-Fi and network connectivity.

Meanwhile, Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 2a series users will get access to the Stretch camera preset, developed in collaboration with photographer Jordan Hemingway. Nothing said that this can enhance photos with richer shadows and extended highlights, delivering a more distinctive appearance.

The update will also include system-level app optimisations to improve the device's startup speed. On all devices, users can use the new Essential Apps suite to generate personalised apps based on natural language commands. These apps can be shared with others in the community-driven Playground.

Nothing OS 4.0 also includes general improvements, such as a new pop-up view with two floating icons, two new lock screen clock faces, support for 2 x 2 tiles in Quick Settings, and an extra dark mode.