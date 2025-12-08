British smartphone brand Nothing announced the rollout of its latest Android 16-based firmware — dubbed Nothing OS 4.0 — in November, and some of its models have recently begun receiving the update in recent weeks. The company, however, is reported to have encountered an issue and has now reportedly paused its rollout to implement an “urgent fix”. Users who have already received the Nothing OS 4.0 update are expected to receive a patched version once it is rolled out.

A Reddit user contacted Nothing Support regarding not receiving the Nothing OS 4.0 update on their Phone 3, despite its rollout having already begun. While they initially received a generic message about it being available on a range of devices, the customer support later clarified that its rollout has been “temporarily halted”.

Photo Credit: u/nikhkin/ Reddit

As per the screenshot shared by the user in the NothingTech subreddit, the Nothing OS 4.0 has been removed to implement an urgent fix. Users who have already installed the update on their devices will receive a new patched update. Meanwhile, those running a prior version of the OS are confirmed to receive the “proper official” version once the update's rollout process is resumed.

Nothing, however, has not revealed what caused the issue.

Recently, reports suggested that users who installed the Nothing OS 4.0 update early received a message saying that their phone was now “enrolled in the Android Beta Program”. This occurred even after installing the stable version of the OS, creating confusion among users.

Another user on Reddit claimed that they encountered several issues on their Nothing Phone 2 after installing the update. In one of the instances, hiding the status bar reset to the default after a brief period. The navigation bar animation for scrolling through apps or activating Gemini disappeared, while the tapping animation when going into a setting within the Settings app was visible.

These are speculated to be the issues due to which the company may have pulled its Android 16-based update and halted its rollout. It is expected to be resumed once the corrected version has completed urgent testing.