Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Announces Offers on Phone 3a Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro, Nothing Ear, and More

Customers can purchase Nothing Phone 3a Pro and Phone 3a at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 September 2025 13:32 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Announces Offers on Phone 3a Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro, Nothing Ear, and More

Photo Credit: Nothing

Smartphones, TWS earphones, and smartwatches can be purchased at a discount during the sale

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3a drops to Rs. 20,999, while 3a Pro costs Rs. 24,999
  • Recently launched Nothing Ear Open will be available at Rs. 9,999
  • Nothing Phone 1 and 2 users can upgrade to Phone 3 at Rs. 34,999
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is set to begin on September 23 in India. It is the e-commerce platform's biggest sale event of the year, and customers will be able to take advantage of lucrative discounts on a wide range of products across categories. Smartphones, especially, are expected to receive big price cuts and can be purchased at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. Ahead of the sale, Carl Pei-led Nothing has announced offers on the Phone 3a Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro, Nothing Ear, and other products, which will be live during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

Nothing Offers During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025, the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro will be available for Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 24,999, down from their launch price of Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

Meanwhile, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be available for purchase at a starting price of Rs. 14,999. The phone's launch price in India was Rs. 18,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model.

The Carl Pei-led company has also announced offers on its range of true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The flagship Nothing Ear and Ear (a), introduced last year at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 7,999, can be purchased for Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 4,499, respectively, once the sale begins.

Apart from this, the recently launched Nothing Ear Open will be offered at Rs. 9,999, whereas buyers can grab the CMF Buds Pro 2 for Rs. 3,199. Lastly, the CMF Watch Pro 2 will be available for as low as Rs. 3,999, against its original launch price of Rs. 4,999.

These offers are in addition to the upgrade programme for the Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2 users. As per the company, customers can upgrade from their legacy handsets to the latest Nothing Phone 3 at Rs. 34,999. The phone was launched in July at a starting price of Rs. 79,999. This comes after the Nothing Phone 1 reached its end-of-life and is now confirmed to miss out on the latest Android updates.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Improved camera performance
  • Clean, bloat-free UI experience
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Charging speed could be better
  • The IP rating could be better
  • Wide-angle could have been better
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy design
  • The new Glyph Interface is fun to use
  • Primary camera is fantastic
  • Decent everyday performance
  • IP68 rating
  • Good battery backup
  • Bad
  • Doesn't come cheap
  • No charger in the box
  • Periscope and ultra-wide camera performance inconsistent
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3 review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Fun and engaging software
  • Variety of cameras
  • Good daylight cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light video needs work
  • IP rating could have been better
  • Does not support HDR10+ video streaming
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Nothing Ear True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Signature transparent design is still eye-catchy
  • EQ with profile sharing
  • Support for high-quality Bluetooth codecs
  • Better battery life (compared to Ear 2)
  • ChatGPT integration
  • Bad
  • ANC is not the best
  • Case is again prone to scratches
  • Overall, not a ground-breaking upgrade over Ear 2
Read detailed Nothing Ear True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone No
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Striking design with a nice colour choice
  • Excellent sound and call quality
  • ANC
  • ChatGPT integration
  • Comfortable fit
  • Bad
  • The case isn't as sturdy as Ear and is prone to scratches
  • Lacks LHDC codec support
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Yellow
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Nothing, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Phone 3a, CMF Phone 2 Pro, Nothing Ear Open
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
