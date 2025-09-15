Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is set to begin on September 23 in India. It is the e-commerce platform's biggest sale event of the year, and customers will be able to take advantage of lucrative discounts on a wide range of products across categories. Smartphones, especially, are expected to receive big price cuts and can be purchased at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. Ahead of the sale, Carl Pei-led Nothing has announced offers on the Phone 3a Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro, Nothing Ear, and other products, which will be live during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

Nothing Offers During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025, the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro will be available for Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 24,999, down from their launch price of Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

Meanwhile, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be available for purchase at a starting price of Rs. 14,999. The phone's launch price in India was Rs. 18,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model.

The Carl Pei-led company has also announced offers on its range of true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The flagship Nothing Ear and Ear (a), introduced last year at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 7,999, can be purchased for Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 4,499, respectively, once the sale begins.

Apart from this, the recently launched Nothing Ear Open will be offered at Rs. 9,999, whereas buyers can grab the CMF Buds Pro 2 for Rs. 3,199. Lastly, the CMF Watch Pro 2 will be available for as low as Rs. 3,999, against its original launch price of Rs. 4,999.

These offers are in addition to the upgrade programme for the Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2 users. As per the company, customers can upgrade from their legacy handsets to the latest Nothing Phone 3 at Rs. 34,999. The phone was launched in July at a starting price of Rs. 79,999. This comes after the Nothing Phone 1 reached its end-of-life and is now confirmed to miss out on the latest Android updates.