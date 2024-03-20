Technology News
iPhone 17 Tipped to Sport Improved Scratch-Resistant Anti-Reflective Screen Similar to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Apple might be planning to upgrade its Ceramic Shield technology on its 2025 smartphone lineup.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 20 March 2024 11:37 IST
iPhone 17 Tipped to Sport Improved Scratch-Resistant Anti-Reflective Screen Similar to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Apple is yet to announce the successor to the iPhone 15 (pictured)

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 is said to arrive with anti-reflective display technology
  • Similar functionality is offered on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • The iPhone 17 series is not expected to arrive until H2 2025
iPhone 17 — Apple's rumoured smartphone that is anticipated to arrive in 2025 — could be equipped with an upgraded display that brings two new improvements over previous models, according to a tipster. According to details shared by a leaker on the Chinese microblogging service Weibo, the iPhone 17 could sport a screen that is less reflective and more scratch resistant. Earlier this year, South Korean smartphone maker Samsung announced the launch of the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a Corning Gorilla Glass Armor screen that offers the same functionality.

Tipster Instant Digital (translated from Chinese) stated in a Weibo post that Apple has purchased coating equipment that is making its way to the iPhone supply chain in China, but not in time for the production of the purported iPhone 16 series ahead of its expected launch in the second half of 2024. Instead, the user claims that it is the iPhone 17 series that will offer these improved display features.

iphone 17 ar coaring instantdigital weibo iphone 17

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Instant Digital

 

The rumoured iPhone 17 will be equipped with a display that has a "super hard" anti-reflective layer, according to the leaker. The company's Ceramic Shield glass technology that is claimed to offer improved drop protection is also tipped to receive an upgrade, offering improved scratch resistance compared to previous models.

This anti-reflective display technology sounds similar to the one used on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the company's top-of-the-line smartphone model that was unveiled earlier this year. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with Corning's Gorilla Glass Armor protection, that is claimed to offer improved scratch protection and reduces reflections more effectively compared to other smartphone panels.

If the tipster's claims are true, the iPhone 17 could offer improved visibility in bright lighting and offer improved scratch resistance compared to previous iPhone models. However, it is also worth noting that the purported iPhone 17 lineup is more than a year and a half away, and there are currently no other details related to the handset's screen specifications. More details about the iPhone 17 are expected to surface online in the coming months.

