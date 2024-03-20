The overall crypto market, after witnessing a bull run earlier this month, is presently undergoing some notable volatility. Bitcoin on Wednesday, March 20 reflected a loss of 5.38 percent. The trading value of crypto market's most expensive asset currently stands at $62,800 (roughly Rs. 52.1 lakh). In the last week, the value of BTC reached its new all-time high of $73,000 (roughly Rs. 60.6 lakh) before retreating to its present price point. The decline in BTC price started after the US decided not to reduce interest rate charges for the time being.

“The dip could be a buying opportunity for investors who have been sidelined for the longest time as the halving approaches. This temporary consolidation phase of Bitcoin could be a good opportunity for investors to add it to their long-term portfolios, as the overall outlook remains positive,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360.

Ether tumled in prices by six percent on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the value of ETH stood at $3,104 (roughly Rs. 2.57 lakh). Ether, as part of its bull run, had breached the price point of $3,900 (roughly Rs. 3.23 lakh).

“Should Ethereum manage to stay above the $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.49 lakh) support level, it could signal potential for a price recovery, as buyers may find confidence in this historically significant level. However, a breach below this support level could lead to a swift descent towards the next support area around $2,800 (roughly Rs. 2.32 lakh), suggesting a weakening of upward momentum,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets360.

Majority cryptocurrencies, at this point, are facing the brunt of the ongoing slowdown of the market momentum. These include Solana, Binance Coin, Avalanche, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Polkadot.

Polygon, Near Protocol, Bitcoin Cash, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Tron also failed to register any gains.

Against all odds, Wrapped Bitcoin, Leo, Iota, and Braintrust managed to reel-in minor gains on Wednesday.

The overall market cap of the crypto sector dropped by 5.76 percent in the last 24 hours. The valuation of the crypto sector, as per CoinMarketCap, stands at $2.31 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,91,80,992 crore) as of March 20.

“Strengthening the case that with BTC halving less than just 30 days away -- another shake out might be on the cards. Solana lost more than 13 percent value in a day, other layer-1 blockchains and said ‘Solana Killers' like Aptos (+4.5 percent) and Fantom (+18.8 percent) have shown decent strength which shows that investors' confidence is still not lost and a bit of cool off before another leg up might be on the cards,” the CoinSwitch market desk told Gadgets360, commenting on the market status.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

