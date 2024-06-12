CMF Phone 1 will soon be launched as the Nothing sub brand's first smartphone. The launch of the CMF Phone 1 was confirmed last week and now the company has released a teaser video revealing a unique rotating dial. The video also hints at the arrival of a new earbuds and smartwatch models. The latest video hints at a matte black finish for the rear panel on the CMF Phone 1. It is expected to be equipped with a Dimensity 7300 SoC from MediaTek and is likely to be similar to the Nothing Phone 2a.

The Nothing sub-brand shared a 15-second teaser video on its X (formerly Twitter) handle with the title ‘Reinventing the Wheel' referring to the smart dial. The video shows three dials rotating slowly. The first dial is believed to belong to the CMF Phone 1, while the remaining two dials could be of the rumoured CMF Buds 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2. We can speculate that the smartphone's dial could be used to control media playback and volume.

Reinventing the wheel. pic.twitter.com/sReOSubTKB — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 11, 2024

The video shows a matte black rear panel on the CMF Phone 1. It is already teased to come in an orange colourway. The brand is expected to launch the CMF Buds 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 alongside the smartphone. We can expect CMF to announce more details about its next products in the coming days.

CMF Phone 1 price, specifications (expected)

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to debut as an affordable smartphone with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. It is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart. It is rumoured to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 SoC and support for 33W fast wired charging. It is likely to come as a rebranded version of the recent Nothing Phone 2a with a different look — the most notable one being a lack of Nothing's trademark Glyph interface on the rear panel.

As per past leaks, the CMF Phone 1 will run on Android 14 and feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could boast a 50-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. It is expected to pack up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of expandable storage and a 5,000mAh battery.

