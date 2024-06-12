Technology News
CMF Phone 1 With Rotating Dial Teased Ahead of Launch; Nothing Sub Brand Hints at CMF Buds 2, Watch Pro 2

CMF Phone 1 could be available in black and orange colourways, based on the company's teasers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 June 2024 15:04 IST
CMF Phone 1 With Rotating Dial Teased Ahead of Launch; Nothing Sub Brand Hints at CMF Buds 2, Watch Pro 2

Photo Credit: X/ Rahul Janardhanan

A purported impression of the CMF Phone 1, based on a teaser shared by the company

Highlights
  • CMF has shared a 15-second teaser video on its X handle
  • It is likely to debut as a rebranded Nothing Phone 2a
  • CMF Phone 1 is expected to debut as an affordable smartphone
CMF Phone 1 will soon be launched as the Nothing sub brand's first smartphone. The launch of the CMF Phone 1 was confirmed last week and now the company has released a teaser video revealing a unique rotating dial. The video also hints at the arrival of a new earbuds and smartwatch models. The latest video hints at a matte black finish for the rear panel on the CMF Phone 1. It is expected to be equipped with a Dimensity 7300 SoC from MediaTek and is likely to be similar to the Nothing Phone 2a.

The Nothing sub-brand shared a 15-second teaser video on its X (formerly Twitter) handle with the title ‘Reinventing the Wheel' referring to the smart dial. The video shows three dials rotating slowly. The first dial is believed to belong to the CMF Phone 1, while the remaining two dials could be of the rumoured CMF Buds 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2. We can speculate that the smartphone's dial could be used to control media playback and volume.

 

The video shows a matte black rear panel on the CMF Phone 1. It is already teased to come in an orange colourway. The brand is expected to launch the CMF Buds 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 alongside the smartphone. We can expect CMF to announce more details about its next products in the coming days.

CMF Phone 1 price, specifications (expected)

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to debut as an affordable smartphone with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. It is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart. It is rumoured to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 SoC and support for 33W fast wired charging. It is likely to come as a rebranded version of the recent Nothing Phone 2a with a different look — the most notable one being a lack of Nothing's trademark Glyph interface on the rear panel.

As per past leaks, the CMF Phone 1 will run on Android 14 and feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could boast a 50-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. It is expected to pack up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of expandable storage and a 5,000mAh battery.

 

Further reading: CMF Phone 1, CMF Phone 1 design, CMF, Nothing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft GPT Builder Feature for Copilot Pro Subscribers to Be Retired by July 14
Google Pixel Feature Drop for June Brings Gemini AI to More Pixel Phones Along With Other Imaging Features

