Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Tipped to Launch Three Smartphones Before Unveiling Flagship Phone 3 This Year

The company's next smartphone is teased to be the Nothing Phone 3a.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 January 2025 10:07 IST
Nothing Tipped to Launch Three Smartphones Before Unveiling Flagship Phone 3 This Year

The upcoming Nothing Phone 3a is the purported successor to Phone 2a (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Nothing is confirmed to launch a new product on March 4
  • The Nothing Phone 3a is slated to debut at MWC Barcelona 2025
  • Two more Nothing smartphones are expected to debut before Phone 3
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 3 is reported to be in development as the company's next flagship smartphone and the successor to the Phone 2. However, before it sees the light of day, the British original equipment manufacturer (OEM) could launch as many as three smartphones, according to claims by a tipster. The company is gearing up to introduce a new smartphone on March 4 which is speculated to be the purported Nothing Phone 3a and the tipster suggests that it could kick off the launch blitz.

Launch of Nothing Smartphones

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that Nothing has three smartphones which are scheduled to launch ahead of the Nothing Phone 3. This includes a new phone which is confirmed to debut on March 4. Thus, people who were waiting for the flagship launch might have to "wait a little longer".

While the company has only shared teasers without revealing the moniker, it could very well be the successor to the Nothing Phone 2a. 

Meanwhile, two other smartphones are also said to be in line for debut. An internal email allegedly sent by CEO Carl Pei earlier this month references not only the Nothing Phone 3 in the company's 2025 roadmap, but also a “landmark” launch. This indicates a new smartphone could become part of the company's lineup this year.

Notably, Nothing Phone 2a was launched in March 2024 and was followed up by the Phone 2a Plus in August. The company could follow a similar trend with its successor that is slated to debut next week, possibly at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025.

Nothing Phone 3a Leaks

Nothing's upcoming launch event has the tagline "Power in Perspective". The phone is teased to have a Glyph interface around the two camera rings, which are stacked vertically at the back. This not only suggests that the phone will come with the company's signature design language, but also a redesigned rear camera setup.

Nothing has previously stated that it plans to offer breakthrough innovations in terms of the user interface. It is said to be the company's first step towards offering an AI-powered platform.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good battery life
  • Capable cameras
  • No Bloatware
  • Bad
  • Limited IP rating
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3, Nothing, Nothing Phone 3a Leaks, Nothing Phone 3 launch
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S25 to Reportedly Be Available in a 128GB Variant in India, Price Leaked

Related Stories

Nothing Tipped to Launch Three Smartphones Before Unveiling Flagship Phone 3 This Year
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. DeepSeek Releases a Text-to-Image AI Model, Outperforms DALL-E 3
  2. Poco F7 India Launch Said to Include a Special Edition Phone
  3. ChatGPT Free Tier Will Soon Get Access to the o3-Mini AI Model
  4. Nothing Could Launch Three Smartphones Before Unveiling Flagship Phone 3
  5. Apple's iPhone SE 4 Model Spied in Leaked Image Next to the iPhone 16
  6. Infinix Smart 9 HD With 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Vivo V50 to Launch Soon in India; Said to Use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  8. Pebble Announces Return; New E-Ink Smartwatch in Development
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Tipped to Launch Three Smartphones Before Unveiling Flagship Phone 3 This Year
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 to Reportedly Be Available in a 128GB Variant in India, Price Leaked
  3. Astronauts' Vision Problems Linked to Prolonged Space Exposure, Posing Risks for Mars Missions
  4. Astronomers Capture Supermassive Black Hole Plasma Jets at Birth
  5. NASA's Dual Rocket Launch to Uncover Mysteries of Alaska's Auroras
  6. Invisible Boson Stars Could Hold the Key to Dark Matter's Mysteries
  7. SpaceX Falcon 9 Deploys 21 Starlink Satellites, Enhancing Mobile Connectivity
  8. New Laser Imaging Technique Unlocks Nanoscale Heat and Charge Transport in Diamond
  9. Storm Éowyn Hits UK and Ireland: Red Alerts for Snow, Wind, and Flooding
  10. SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 23 Starlink Satellites, Sets Booster Record
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »