Nothing Phone 3 is reported to be in development as the company's next flagship smartphone and the successor to the Phone 2. However, before it sees the light of day, the British original equipment manufacturer (OEM) could launch as many as three smartphones, according to claims by a tipster. The company is gearing up to introduce a new smartphone on March 4 which is speculated to be the purported Nothing Phone 3a and the tipster suggests that it could kick off the launch blitz.

Launch of Nothing Smartphones

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that Nothing has three smartphones which are scheduled to launch ahead of the Nothing Phone 3. This includes a new phone which is confirmed to debut on March 4. Thus, people who were waiting for the flagship launch might have to "wait a little longer".

People waiting for Nothing Phone 3 have to wait a little longer...



There are 3 devices planned ahead of it. The madness starts with Phone 3a.. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 28, 2025

While the company has only shared teasers without revealing the moniker, it could very well be the successor to the Nothing Phone 2a.

Meanwhile, two other smartphones are also said to be in line for debut. An internal email allegedly sent by CEO Carl Pei earlier this month references not only the Nothing Phone 3 in the company's 2025 roadmap, but also a “landmark” launch. This indicates a new smartphone could become part of the company's lineup this year.

Notably, Nothing Phone 2a was launched in March 2024 and was followed up by the Phone 2a Plus in August. The company could follow a similar trend with its successor that is slated to debut next week, possibly at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025.

Nothing Phone 3a Leaks

Nothing's upcoming launch event has the tagline "Power in Perspective". The phone is teased to have a Glyph interface around the two camera rings, which are stacked vertically at the back. This not only suggests that the phone will come with the company's signature design language, but also a redesigned rear camera setup.

Nothing has previously stated that it plans to offer breakthrough innovations in terms of the user interface. It is said to be the company's first step towards offering an AI-powered platform.