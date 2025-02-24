Nothing Phone 3a series will launch in India and globally on March 4. The lineup is expected to include the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. The company has now revealed the design of one of the upcoming handsets. It appears with a triple rear camera setup including a periscope shooter. This suggests that it is likely the design of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. The design of the other handset is expected to be unveiled over the next few days.

Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed, Phone 3 Launch Teased

Nothing shared the design of one of the Phone 3a series handsets in an X post, which shows a smartphone with a centred, circular rear camera module, surrounded by three Glyph LEDs. The camera island holds three sensors, including a periscope shooter and an LED flash unit. The volume rocker and power button appear on the right edge of the handset.

Phone (3a) Series.



Where technical intricacy meets purity. The essence of Nothing. pic.twitter.com/02UEwkgROl — Nothing (@nothing) February 24, 2025

In an official video, Nothing confirmed that the Phone 3a series will come with a glass back panel. In the same video, the much-awaited Phone 3 was teased as well. Alongside the Phone 2a and the teased Phone 3a series handsets, a blurred-out third model claimed to be the Nothing Phone 3 was also shown. We can expect the flagship smartphone to launch in the next few months.

The existence of the periscope camera in the teaser suggests that the model is the higher Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Previously, the company had confirmed that the phone will get a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 50-megapixel OIS-backed Sony periscope camera alongside a 50-megapixel front camera sensor.

Previously leaked renders suggest that the base Nothing Phone 3a will likely sport a visor-like horizontal, pill-shaped rear camera module. It is expected to sport a triple rear camera unit as well. Both base and Pro variants are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and ship with Nothing OS 3.