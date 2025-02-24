Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch; Phone 3 Launch Teased

Nothing Phone 3a series is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 February 2025 18:42 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch; Phone 3 Launch Teased

Photo Credit: X/Nothing

A Nothing Phone 3a series model seen with a rear periscope shooter

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3a series is expected to ship with Nothing OS 3
  • The Pro variant is likely to a 50-megapixel periscope shooter
  • The Nothing Phone 3a Pro may get a 50-megapixel selfie camera
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 3a series will launch in India and globally on March 4. The lineup is expected to include the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. The company has now revealed the design of one of the upcoming handsets. It appears with a triple rear camera setup including a periscope shooter. This suggests that it is likely the design of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. The design of the other handset is expected to be unveiled over the next few days.

Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed, Phone 3 Launch Teased 

Nothing shared the design of one of the Phone 3a series handsets in an X post, which shows a smartphone with a centred, circular rear camera module, surrounded by three Glyph LEDs. The camera island holds three sensors, including a periscope shooter and an LED flash unit. The volume rocker and power button appear on the right edge of the handset.

In an official video, Nothing confirmed that the Phone 3a series will come with a glass back panel. In the same video, the much-awaited Phone 3 was teased as well. Alongside the Phone 2a and the teased Phone 3a series handsets, a blurred-out third model claimed to be the Nothing Phone 3 was also shown. We can expect the flagship smartphone to launch in the next few months. 

The existence of the periscope camera in the teaser suggests that the model is the higher Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Previously, the company had confirmed that the phone will get a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 50-megapixel OIS-backed Sony periscope camera alongside a 50-megapixel front camera sensor. 

Previously leaked renders suggest that the base Nothing Phone 3a will likely sport a visor-like horizontal, pill-shaped rear camera module. It is expected to sport a triple rear camera unit as well. Both base and Pro variants are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and ship with Nothing OS 3.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a Series, Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Phone 3, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 195 Prepaid Recharge Plan With JioHotstar Subscription, Cricket Data Pack: Benefits
US SEC Announces CETU Unit to Curb Crypto Fraud and Maintain Market Integrity

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch; Phone 3 Launch Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ Review: Solid Foundation
  3. Airtel Users to Get Apple TV+ and Apple Music With Postpaid, Wi-Fi Plans
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch
  5. Acer Swift 14 AI Review: Good Work Laptop with Long Battery Life
  6. Rare Seven-Planet Alignment 2025: How to Watch in India, Best Viewing Tips
  7. iPhone 17 Series CAD Renders Suggest Visible Distinction Between All Models
  8. Oppo Find X8 Mini Tipped to Be Much Slimmer Than Standard Model
  9. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  10. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. India PC Shipments Surged 3.8 Percent YoY in 2024, HP Lead the Way, Acer Saw Highest Growth: IDC
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks Online as Physical Copies Sell Ahead of Launch
  3. Binance Square Adds New 'Trader Profiles' Feature for Experienced Traders to Share Market Insights, Earn Badges
  4. Apple Reportedly Plans to Integrate Its In-House 5G Cellular Modem With Main Chipset
  5. Boat Tag With Google’s Find My Device Network Support Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. Xiaomi TV Anniversary Sale Brings Discounts on X Pro QLED, A Series, Other Smart TVs 
  7. Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Chipset With 45 TOPS AI Performance Launched in India, to Power Affordable Copilot+ PCs
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch; Phone 3 Launch Teased
  9. US SEC Announces CETU Unit to Curb Crypto Fraud and Maintain Market Integrity
  10. Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 195 Prepaid Recharge Plan With JioHotstar Subscription, Cricket Data Pack: Benefits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »