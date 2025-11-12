Nothing Phone 3a Lite was launched in the global markets in October as the latest midrange smartphone from British smartphone maker. Its India launch has now been confirmed via social media. It is the latest addition to the Nothing Phone 3a series, powered by a Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset comes with a new Glphy Light for alerts, which replaces the signature Glyph Interface.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch

Nothing teased the launch of the Phone 3a Lite in India via a post on X. “Lite-ning is always accompanied by something more.”, the company posted. This indicates that the handset could be available with additional goodies. However, the launch date of the affordable smartphone is currently under wraps and its status is “Coming soon”.

Lite-ning is always accompanied by something more.



Phone (3a) Lite + 🎁

— Nothing India (@nothingindia) November 11, 2025

The teaser image suggests that both black and white colour options of the Nothing Phone 3a Lite will be available for purchase in India. It is likely to come with a similar set of features and specifications as its global counterpart.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Features and Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Nothing Phone 3a Lite runs on Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 16. It is promised to receive three major Android updates and six years of SMR support. The handset sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 × 2,392 pixels) Flexible AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak HDR brightness 3,000 nits.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset supports expandable storage up to 2TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Phone 3a Lite is equipped with a triple-rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an unspecified third sensor. It also gets a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Nothing Phone 3a Lite include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and QZSS. The handset comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and Panda Glass protection on the front and back panels. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 5W wired reverse charging.