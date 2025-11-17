Nothing Phone 3a Lite India launch date has finally been announced. The phone is scheduled to launch in the country by the end of the month. It will be available via Flipkart and retail stores in India. This comes weeks after the Nothing Phone 3a Lite was unveiled in select global markets with an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip. The phone is teased to be available in the country in the same colour options as its global counterpart. Moreover, the design of the Indian variant also appears to be the same. It is set to be the latest addition to the company's Nothing Phone 3a series in India.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Will Launch in India on November 27

The Carl Pei-led tech firm announced on Monday that it will launch its new Nothing Phone 3a Lite in India on November 27. While other details remain under wraps, the company's teaser reveals that the phone will be available in Black and White colourways. The smartphone was launched globally on October 29 at a starting price of EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 25,600) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Meanwhile, its top-end variant, with the same RAM and 256GB storage, was priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 28,700) at launch. To recap, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is equipped with a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) Flexible AMOLED display. The screen offers an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak HDR brightness of 3,000 nits, 387ppi pixel density, and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate.

As previously mentioned, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite's global variant is powered by an octa core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Its built-in storage can be expanded by up to 2TB via a MicroSD card slot. The handset also gets the Glyph Light notification indicator on the back.

For photos and videos, the Phone 3a Lite is equipped with a triple-rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) main camera and an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. Housed inside a hole-punch cutout, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite also gets a 16-megapixel (f/2.45) selfie camera. It features a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 5W wired reverse charging support.