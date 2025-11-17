Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Date Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features

Nothing Phone 3a Lite was launched globally on October 29.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 November 2025 12:51 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Date Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features

Nothing Phone 3a Lite (pictured) will launch in India as part of the Phone 3a series

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3a Lite could be offered in at least two shades in India
  • Nothing Phone 3a Lite in India might feature a triple rear camera unit
  • The company has yet to confirm the specifications
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 3a Lite India launch date has finally been announced. The phone is scheduled to launch in the country by the end of the month. It will be available via Flipkart and retail stores in India. This comes weeks after the Nothing Phone 3a Lite was unveiled in select global markets with an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip. The phone is teased to be available in the country in the same colour options as its global counterpart. Moreover, the design of the Indian variant also appears to be the same. It is set to be the latest addition to the company's Nothing Phone 3a series in India.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Will Launch in India on November 27

The Carl Pei-led tech firm announced on Monday that it will launch its new Nothing Phone 3a Lite in India on November 27. While other details remain under wraps, the company's teaser reveals that the phone will be available in Black and White colourways. The smartphone was launched globally on October 29 at a starting price of EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 25,600) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Meanwhile, its top-end variant, with the same RAM and 256GB storage, was priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 28,700) at launch. To recap, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is equipped with a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) Flexible AMOLED display. The screen offers an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak HDR brightness of 3,000 nits, 387ppi pixel density, and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate.

As previously mentioned, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite's global variant is powered by an octa core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Its built-in storage can be expanded by up to 2TB via a MicroSD card slot. The handset also gets the Glyph Light notification indicator on the back.

For photos and videos, the Phone 3a Lite is equipped with a triple-rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) main camera and an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. Housed inside a hole-punch cutout, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite also gets a 16-megapixel (f/2.45) selfie camera. It features a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 5W wired reverse charging support.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a Lite, Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch, Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications, Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price in India, Nothing
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Draws Flak Over Alleged GenAI Use as Steam Player Count Underwhelms

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Date Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India Leaked Again Ahead of Debut
  2. OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Timeline Revealed; Will Sport This Snapdragon Chip
  3. Poco F8 Series Will Be Launched Globally on This Date
  4. Black Ops 7 Faces Backlash Over Alleged GenAI Use for In-Game Artwork
  5. Here's When the Nothing Phone 3a Lite Will Launch in India
  6. Apple Hit With Massive Penalty in Masimo Blood Oxygen Patent Trial
  7. Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Pro First Impressions
  8. Raktabeej 2 Arrives on OTT Platforms This November: All You Need to Know
  9. Bitcoin Hovers Near $95,000 Following Crypto Market Wipeout
  10. Vivo X300 and Teleconverter Kit India Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. India Begins AI Adoption: 47 Percent of Enterprises Use AI for Multiple Use Cases, Says EY
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Date Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Draws Flak Over Alleged GenAI Use as Steam Player Count Underwhelms
  4. Apple Ordered to Pay Masimo $634 Million in Apple Watch Patent Dispute
  5. OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Timeline Confirmed; Will Debut This Month With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  6. Bitcoin Hovers Near $95,000 as Bearish Sentiment Dominates Crypto Market
  7. Poco F8 Series Global Launch Date Officially Confirmed, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Series Chipsets
  8. Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India Leaked Again; Now Expected to Launch at Higher Price
  9. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Said to Launch Next Fall Alongside Apple's New Foldable Smartphone
  10. Vivo X300 and Teleconverter Kit India Prices Tipped Ahead of December 2 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »