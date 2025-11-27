Technology News
Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro Charging Details Surface Through TUV Certification

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro had reportedly appeared on Thailand's NBTC and India's BIS websites as well.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 27 November 2025 12:11 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 15 was launched in China with 80W fast charging support earlier this month

  • TUV listing confirms 80W fast charging for the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro
  • NBTC, BIS and IMDA certify Reno 15, Pro, Pro Max and 15F models
  • Reno 15 series features Dimensity 8450 and up to 16GB RAM
Oppo launched the Reno 15 series, including the base and the Pro model, in China earlier this month. It has now started teasing a Reno 15C variant in the country, which is expected to be an “entry-level” option. Meanwhile, the Chinese OEM also appears to be preparing to bring some Reno 15 series models to select global markets. The Oppo Reno 15 has reportedly appeared on several certification sites, suggesting an imminent global launch. The Reno 15F, Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Max variants have also been spotted.

Oppo Reno 15 TUV Listing Confirms 80W Charging Ahead of Global Launch

According to an X post by tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), the Oppo Reno 15 handset with the model number CPH2825 has appeared on the TUV database. The listing hints at support for 80W wired fast charging.

The same blogger recently spotted the Oppo Reno 15 Pro with the model number CPH2813 on the TUV certification site with a similar charging speed. Notably, the Chinese variants of the handsets have the same charging speed, with the Pro model also supporting 50W wireless charging.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro had reportedly appeared on Thailand's NBTC and India's BIS websites as well. NBTC is also tipped to have approved the standard Oppo Reno 15 model alongside a Reno 15 Pro Max 5G variant, which is said to carry the model number CPH2811.

Singapore's IMDA certification website has reportedly cleared the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max, the Oppo Reno 15, as well as the Reno 15F handset with the model number CPH2801. All these certifications across different countries hint at the upcoming global launch of the respective handsets. 

Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro Features, Specifications

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ Flexible AMOLED display offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits of peak brightness, and a 95.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The regular Oppo Reno 15 features a smaller 6.32-inch panel with similar capabilities. 

Both Oppo Reno 15 series phones run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset and are available with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and as much as 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage, paired with an ARM G720 MC7 GPU. 

The camera system on both Reno 15 models includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 120x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel autofocus-enabled front camera. The devices support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and several global navigation standards, and they include an in-display optical fingerprint reader. 

The Reno 15 Pro houses a 6,500mAh battery, while the Reno 15 uses a 6,200mAh unit. The Reno 15 Pro has dimensions of 161.26x76.46x7.65mm and weighs 205g, whereas the standard model measures 151.21x72.42x7.99mm and weighs 188g.

Oppo Reno 15, Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Oppo Reno 15 Series, Oppo Reno 15 Series Global Launch, Oppo Reno 15F, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max, Oppo, Oppo Reno 15C
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
