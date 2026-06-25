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Nothing Phone 4b Design Revealed Ahead of Launch as Company Confirms Blue Colourway, Glyph Bar

Nothing says the Phone 4b improves upon durability with improved structural strength and a soft-touch finish for comfortable extended use.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 June 2026 10:19 IST
Nothing Phone 4b Design Revealed Ahead of Launch as Company Confirms Blue Colourway, Glyph Bar

Photo Credit: Nothing

The upcoming handset was teased in a blue colourway

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Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 4b sports the company's signature transparent rear panel
  • There appears to be a horizontal Glyph Bar near the camera module
  • Benchmarks show a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip with 8GB RAM
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Nothing officially revealed the design of its upcoming smartphone, the Nothing Phone 4b, on Thursday. The upcoming smartphone from the London-based technology startup is expected to arrive as the latest addition to the Phone 4 lineup, which already comprises the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. The handset appears to sport the company's signature transparent design language and a new Glyph Bar interface, while also borrowing several elements from the Phone 4a Pro.

Nothing Phone 4b

In a press note, Nothing said the Phone 4b is designed for a new generation of users while preserving the brand's signature transparent identity. Official renders shared by the company reveal a blue colourway of the handset. The transparent rear panel reveals internal components beneath the surface, with a textured central panel surrounded by visible screws and industrial accents.

The Phone 4b will have the same refined unibody construction, which was introduced with the Nothing 4a Pro. As per the company, it does not feature the segmented Glyph Interface. Instead, Nothing has equipped it with a compact horizontal Glyph Bar positioned near the bottom of the camera island. The lighting element is expected to provide visual notifications, charging indicators, and app-specific alerts.

The dual rear camera setup is housed vertically within an oval-shaped camera module positioned towards the top-left corner of the rear panel. An LED flash and additional sensors sit alongside the camera system, while the flat frame appears to blend into the curved rear edges.

According to Nothing, the Phone 4b also improves upon durability with improved structural strength and a soft-touch finish for comfortable extended use. The company claims to focus on balancing bold aesthetics with everyday practicality.

The company previously confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone 4b would sit below the flagship Phone 4 series in its lineup. The handset was recently spotted on Geekbench carrying model number A024, where it appeared with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The listing also suggested the upcoming phone will ship with Android 16-based Nothing OS 4 out of the box.

More details, including its specifications, pricing, and launch date, are expected to be announced in the coming days.

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Further reading: Nothing Phone 4b, Nothing Phone 4b Design, Nothing Phone 4b India Launch, Nothing Phone 4b Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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