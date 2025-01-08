Nubia Music 2 has been unveiled in Malaysia as a successor to the 2024 Nubia Music. The phone is equipped with a 2.1-channel audio system which has three full-range speakers. It is said to offer up to 95dB volume, which is claimed to be 600 percent louder than other competing devices in the segment. The handset comes with support for DTS:X Ultra and head-tracked spatial audio. It carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Nubia Music 2 Price, Availability

Nubia Music 2 price in Malaysia is set at MYR 389 (roughly Rs. 7,400) for the 4GB + 128GB option. It is available for purchase in the country via Shopee and Lazada e-stores. The handset comes in Melody Wave and Pop Art finishes.

Nubia Music 2 Specifications, Features

The Nubia Music 2 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Unisoc T7200 chipset, which is said to be a rebrand of the Unisoc T606 SoC. It has 4GB of RAM, which can be virtually expanded to up to 8GB, and 128GB of onboard storage. The official listing claims that the phone runs on Android U, which is the reported internal codename for Android 14.

Nubia has managed to pack a 2.1-channel audio system in the Music 2, including three full-range speakers with DTS:X Ultra technology which offers up to 95dB volume and spatial audio support. The rear panel has a speaker slot on the top right side, which is accompanied by LED strips that pulsate rhythmically with the music.

For optics, the Nubia Music 2 has a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside an unspecified AI-backed secondary camera and an LED flash unit at the back as well as a 5-megapixel selfie shooter in the front. The handset supports AI photo editing tools and a collapsible Dynamic Island-like Live Island 2.0 feature which shows alerts and notifications.

The Nubia Music 2 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and a USB Type-C port. For security, it has a face unlock feature as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.