ZTE Nubia Z50 Launch Date Set for December 19; Teased to Feature Starry Sky Photography Support

The Nubia Z50 is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 13 December 2022 10:44 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/Nubia

Nubia Z50 smartphone launch event will start at 02:00pm in China

Highlights
  • Nubia Z50 uses a brand-new 35mm custom optical system for camera
  • Other specifications of the Nubia Z50 are not known yet
  • The company is also reportedly working on ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition

ZTE-backed Nubia has announced the launch date of its next Z-series flagship smartphone. The company is all set to introduce the Nubia Z50 in Chinese markets on December 19. The company announced that the upcoming Nubia Z50 smartphone launch event will start at 02:00 PM local time (11:30 AM IST). The company has confirmed the launch date via a teaser poster. The Nubia Z50 will reportedly sport a camera that will stand out from the crowd of premium phones.

According to a report by Gizmochina, the upcoming Nubia Z50 smartphone has used a brand-new 35mm custom optical system. This will exceed the light input 1-inch primary camera sensor. Moreover, as stated in the report, the smartphone will also feature support for Starry Sky Photography along with several other photography modes.

It is reportedly suggested that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. There is not much information available on the specifications and features of the handset yet.

Earlier this year, the company introduced Nubia Z40S Pro that comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display and a Full HD+ resolution. The smartphone, launched earlier this year, offers a 144Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Meanwhile, ZTE is reportedly working on a special Ultra Space Edition of the Axon 40 smartphone series. The smartphone company launched a similar special Edition to the Axon 30 Ultra, featuring 18GB of RAM and 1TB of in-built storage capacity last year in 2021.

However, ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition was first revealed through Ni Fei's Weibo post. He teased images clicked on the upcoming smartphone. The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition has been reported to feature 18GB RAM and 1TB storage. 

Further reading: Nubia Z50, Nubia
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
