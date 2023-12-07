Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup is expected to launch next month, but we are now hearing about its possible successor — Galaxy S25 series. The rumoured Samsung flagship for 2025 is expected to bring significant design changes, according to a tipster. This endeavour is said to be led by Ilhwan Lee, the current design team leader of Samsung's MX division. Meanwhile, the regular Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are anticipated to drop Samsung's ISOCELL sensors as the main camera in favour of a Sony image sensor.

Known tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will come with a brand-new design. The South Korean smartphone brand could redefine and refresh the image of Samsung Galaxy beginning with the 2025's flagship series. This transformation is said to be led by Hubert H. Lee, the EVP and Head of Samsung's MX (Mobile eXperience) design team. Lee previously worked as Chief Design Officer of Mercedes-Benz China before taking up the role in December last year.

If this leak holds any weight, the Galaxy S25 lineup's design will be a departure from the familiar design seen in current and previous flagship models. Also, this might set a new standard for all future Galaxy S devices.

The same tipster earlier claimed that Samsung will ditch the ISOCELL sensors and use Sony image sensors as the main camera on the purported Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+. This is considered to be a notable upgrade over the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ that have the in-house Samsung ISOCELL GN3 50-megapixel sensor.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 series comprising Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to go official on January 17. Both Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra are expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy S24, in contrast, is said to be powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to have a Titanium frame while the regular and Plus models could have an aluminium armour frame.

