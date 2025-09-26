Technology News
Nubia Z80 Ultra Launch Timeline, Display and Camera Specifications Teased

Nubia Z80 Ultra will launch next month with a 144Hz display and the latest high-end chipset from Qualcomm.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2025 19:17 IST
Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Z80 Ultra will feature a full-screen display like the Nubia Z70 Ultra (above)

Highlights
  • Nubia Z80 Ultra will launch in China soon
  • Nubia Z80 Ultra will feature a 1/1.55-inch sensor with an f/1.8 aperture
  • Nubia Z80 Ultra will feature a full-screen display
Nubia Z80 Ultra is set to launch soon in China, as confirmed by ZTE Mobile Devices President Ni Fei on Weibo on Friday. The upcoming flagship will be powered by Qualcomm's newly launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The company has also shared a camera sample, showcasing that the phone will be equipped with a 1/1.55-inch sensor. The Nubia Z80 Ultra will feature a full-screen display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 380Hz touch sampling rate. The Nubia Z80 Ultra will debut as a successor to last year's Nubia Z70 Ultra.

Nubia Z80 Ultra Launch Timeline, Specifications

Ni Fei and Nubia confirmed the arrival of the Nubia Z80 Ultra in China in October. It will be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The executive also shared a camera sample of the Nubia Z80 Ultra on Weibo, confirming it will feature a 1/1.55-inch sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 'seven-element lens setup' (as translated from Chinese).

nubia z80 ultra weibo Nubia Z80 Ultra

Nubia Z80 Ultra
Photo Credit: Nubia/ Weibo

 

Like its predecessors, the Nubia Z80 Ultra will feature a full-screen display with no notches or punch-hole cutout, suggesting it will continue using an under-display front camera. The display is confirmed to offer a 144Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 3,000 instantaneous touch sampling rate.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 was launched on Wednesday during the annual Snapdragon Tech Summit. It is based on a 3nm process technology and is touted to deliver 20 percent performance gains over the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. 

The new Qualcomm processor boasts two prime CPU cores clocked at 4.6GHz and six performance cores that run at 3.62GHz. Besides Nubia, iQOO, OnePlus, and Realme have also confirmed that their upcoming flagship phones will run on the Snapdragon chipset. Xiaomi's new 17 series is the first to sport Qualcomm's new chip.

The upcoming Nubia Z80 Ultra is expected to bring upgrades over the Z70 Ultra from last year. The Nubia Z70 Ultra came with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 24GB of RAM, and a 6,150mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It has a 6.85-inch AMOLED display and a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens.

The Nubia Z70 Ultra was launched with a starting price tag of CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 53,700) for the 12GB + 256GB option.

Nithya P Nair
  1. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price, Features and More Compared
  2. Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Is Not Coming to OTT Platforms Anytime Soon
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Two Much, Sundarakanda, Janaawar, and More
  4. Xiaomi 17 to Be Available in a New 1TB Storage Variant on This Date
  5. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs 30,000
  6. Amazon Sale 2025: Here Are the Top 43-Inch Smart TV Deals on Amazon
  7. OnePlus 15 Showcased in India Ahead of Global Launch Next Month
  8. iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline, Design, Key Specifications Leaked
  9. Vivo Will Replace Funtouch OS with Origin OS 6 in India on This Date
  10. Xiaomi 17 India Launch Confirmed; Could Come With These Specifications
