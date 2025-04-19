Nubia Z70S Ultra Photographer Edition will be launched later this month, according to the Chinese smartphone maker. The company has revealed the design of the upcoming handset, which will arrive in two colourways. The upcoming variant appears to feature a vegan leather finish that resembles a camera. It is expected to debut with similar specifications as the Nubia Z70S Ultra was released by the company in November 2024 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6.85-inch OLED screen, and a 6,150mAh battery.

Nubia Z70S Ultra Photographer Edition Launch Date, Design

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, the company announced that the upcoming Nubia Z70S Ultra Photographer Edition will be launched in China on April 28. Meanwhile, the company's recent posts give us a look at the handset from various angles.

Nubia Z70S Ultra Photographer Edition

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Nubia

The Nubia Z70S Ultra Photographer Edition is seen with a vegan leather rear panel in black and light brown colourways. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The handset will be equipped with a telephoto camera like the Nubia Z70S Ultra, and the firm has revealed that the primary camera has a 35mm lens.

Other specifications of the Nubia Z70S Ultra Photographer Edition are still under wraps, but we can expect the handset to be similar to the Z70S Ultra model that was launched in November 2024. That smartphone is equipped with a 6.85-inch OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip with up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 Pro storage.

The Nubia Z70S Ultra is also equipped with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera with a variable apeture (f/1.59 - f/4.0). It also features a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a front-facing under-display selfie camera.

The handset also packs a 6,150mAh battery that can be charged at 80W. It offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, along with a USB Type-C port. The Nubia Z70S Ultra ruuns on Android 15, with the company's Nebula AIOS skin on top. We can expect to learn more about the upcoming Nubia Z70S Ultra Photographer Edition before the handset is launched on April 28.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.