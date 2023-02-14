Technology News

OnePlus 11 5G, With 50-Megapixel Main Sensor, to Go on Sale in India Today: Details

OnePlus 11 5G runs on Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13 out-of-the-box.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 February 2023 08:00 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 5G will be available for purchase in two colour variants — Eternal Green and Titan Black

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 56,999
  • The handset can be purchased on OnePlus online store, retail partners
  • The smartphone packs a dual cell 5,000mAh battery

OnePlus 11 5G, the Shenzen-based company's flagship model, will go on sale in India today (February 14). The smartphone was launched in India on February 7, a week ago before its sale date. OnePlus 11 5G debuted alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which comes with quite a few improvements over its predecessor. The handset offers two configurations and as many colour options. It runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out-of-the-box, featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm. The OnePlus 11 5G is supported by a 5,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 11 5G price in India, sale offers

The flagship smartphone model from OnePlus is set to go on sale in India starting February 14 at 12pm onwards. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 56,999, while one can get the 16GB RAM + 256G storage variant at Rs. 61,999. OnePlus 11 5G will be available for purchase in two colour variants — Eternal Green and Titan Black.

To buy it on a discounted price, buyers can club various bank and exchange offers, which include Rs. 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit card, EMIs or netbanking.

The handset can be purchased on OnePlus online store, as well as the online and offline retail partners. The buyers will also get 100GB of Google One subscription for a period of 6 months on buying the OnePlus 11 5G. The smartphone company also offers 6 months of Spotify Premium free with OnePlus 11 5G purchase.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications, features

With dual SIM (Nano) support, the OnePlus 11 5G runs on Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen, with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display also gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Talking about the battery features, the smartphone packs a dual cell 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. This means, OnePlus 11 5G can get fully charged within a single cycle of 25 minutes charging time. It also gets an in-display fingerprint sensor, along with face recognition support, for biometric authentication.

For optics, OnePlus 11 5G packs a triple camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 0.5-inch Sony IMX581 sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX709 sensor. For selfies, it gets a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor.

For connectivity options, OnePlus 11 5G gets support for 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (Dual band, L1+L5), A-GPS, NFC, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port.

 

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus, OnePlus 11 5G sale in India
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
