OnePlus 11 5G, the Shenzen-based company's flagship model, will go on sale in India today (February 14). The smartphone was launched in India on February 7, a week ago before its sale date. OnePlus 11 5G debuted alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which comes with quite a few improvements over its predecessor. The handset offers two configurations and as many colour options. It runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out-of-the-box, featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm. The OnePlus 11 5G is supported by a 5,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 11 5G price in India, sale offers

The flagship smartphone model from OnePlus is set to go on sale in India starting February 14 at 12pm onwards. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 56,999, while one can get the 16GB RAM + 256G storage variant at Rs. 61,999. OnePlus 11 5G will be available for purchase in two colour variants — Eternal Green and Titan Black.

To buy it on a discounted price, buyers can club various bank and exchange offers, which include Rs. 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit card, EMIs or netbanking.

The handset can be purchased on OnePlus online store, as well as the online and offline retail partners. The buyers will also get 100GB of Google One subscription for a period of 6 months on buying the OnePlus 11 5G. The smartphone company also offers 6 months of Spotify Premium free with OnePlus 11 5G purchase.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications, features

With dual SIM (Nano) support, the OnePlus 11 5G runs on Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen, with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display also gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Talking about the battery features, the smartphone packs a dual cell 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. This means, OnePlus 11 5G can get fully charged within a single cycle of 25 minutes charging time. It also gets an in-display fingerprint sensor, along with face recognition support, for biometric authentication.

For optics, OnePlus 11 5G packs a triple camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 0.5-inch Sony IMX581 sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX709 sensor. For selfies, it gets a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor.

For connectivity options, OnePlus 11 5G gets support for 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (Dual band, L1+L5), A-GPS, NFC, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port.

