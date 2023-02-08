Technology News

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus 11R will go on sale via Amazon, the OnePlus website, and retail stores across the country on February 28.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 February 2023 15:06 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11R price in India starts from Rs. 39,999.

Highlights
  • Both OnePlus phones run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13
  • OnePlus 11R sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved display
  • The OnePlus 11 comes with a 2K 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 screen

OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G were launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event on February 7. While OnePlus 11 5G price has been set at Rs. 56,999, the OnePlus 11R price starts from Rs. 39,999. Both phones share many visual elements as well as run on Android 13 out-of-the-box with the company's OxygenOS 13 interface. The OnePlus 11 sports a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 Quad-HD+ AMOLED screen, whereas the OnePlus 11R features a 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display offering an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of 40Hz-120Hz.

Here we compare the pricing and specifications of the flagship OnePlus 11 5G model with the cheaper OnePlus 11R 5G.

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 11R price in India

The flagship OnePlus 11 will go on sale in India on February 14 starting at a price of Rs. 56,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage configuration, while the 12GB + 256G storage variant is priced at Rs. 61,999.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11R pricing in India starts at Rs. 39,999 for 8GB+256GB storage. Meanwhile, the 16GB+256GB variant cost Rs. 44,999. The pre-orders for the handset will start on February 21 while it will go on sale via Amazon, the OnePlus website, and retail stores across the country on February 28.

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 11R specifications, features

OnePlus 11 features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen offering 525ppi pixel density, a dynamic refresh rate of 0-120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of up to 1,000Hz. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11R comes with a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (2772x1240) curved AMOLED display with an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of 40Hz-120Hz. The screen offers 450 ppi, 1450 peak brightness, and a similar touch sampling rate as the OnePlus 11.

In terms of processors, the OnePlus 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It features an Adreno 740 GPU, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and the company's HyperBoost Gaming Engine. On the other hand, the OnePlus 11R is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM.

On the optics front, both the handsets feature a triple rear camera setup, however, they carry different camera specifications. The OnePlus 11 5G packs a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch primary Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle Sony IMX581 sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto Sony IMX709 sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11R features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, both phones have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, however, the OnePlus 11 also uses a Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

In terms of battery, both OnePlus 11, as well as the OnePlus 11R, are backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Finally, the OnePlus 11 measures 163.1x74.1x8.53mm and weighs 205g while the OnePlus 11R has a height of 16.34 cm, a width of 7.43 cm, and a thickness of 0.87 cm. It weighs 204 g. Both phones run on Android 13 out-of-the-box with the company's OxygenOS 13 interface.

 

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
