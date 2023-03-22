OnePlus 11 5G smartphone was launched earlier this year at the Cloud 11 launch event along with a host of other devices and accessories. The company also revealed the OnePlus Concept phone at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the OnePlus 11 5G was launched with two storage configuration options. The phone was available in two colour options in both Chinese and global markets, including India. Now, a tipster suggests that the OnePlus 11 5G may get a new limited edition colour option soon.

OnePlus 11 5G price in India, availability

Available in two storage configurations, the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone is priced in India at Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 61,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. Currently, the phone is available in Eternal Green and Titan Black colour options.

According to a Weibo post by tipster Why Lab, a limited edition model of the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone will launch in a new colour option. The image attached to the leak suggests the colour could be ochre yellow or light brown. However, the leak did not specify if the new colour option will see a global launch or be limited to China.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications, features

This smartphone by OnePlus features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of 0-120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 1,000Hz, and a pixel density of 525ppi. The display on the OnePlus 11 5G also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

OnePlus 11 5G offers dual nano SIM-support and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with an Adreno 740 GPU, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The device ships with Android 13 out-of-the-box with OxygenOS 13 on top.

In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 11 5G features a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto Sony IMX709 sensor. There's also a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor in the front that's housed in a left-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support that is claimed to fully charge the phone in 25 minutes. The OnePlus 11 5G comes with up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, a USB Type-C port and supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7 (Indian variant is limited to Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, A-GPS, and NFC. The phone weighs 205 grams and measures 163.1mm x 74.1mm x 8.53mm in size.

