OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite TWS Earphones With Dual Drivers, Up to 39-Hour Battery Life Launched

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite are priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,800).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 March 2023 17:23 IST
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite TWS Earphones With Dual Drivers, Up to 39-Hour Battery Life Launched

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite come in two shades

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • They are currently available for pre-booking in China
  • The new earphones have an ergonomic design

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in China on Tuesday. The latest addition to the company's TWS audio lineup was unveiled alongside the OnePlus Ace 2V smartphone. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite have been launched as a toned-down version of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 that debuted in India in February. They feature an ergonomic design and are equipped dual drivers. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite come in two colour options. They offer support for personalised noise cancellation (ANC). OnePlus claims that its new TWS earphones can offer a total of up to 39 hours of music playback time along with the charging case.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite price

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite are priced at CNY 749 (roughly Rs. 8,800). They are offered in Obsidian Black and Yunfeng White (translated from Chinese) colour options. The new OnePlus earphones are currently up for pre-booking in China and are scheduled to go on sale in China starting March 13.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 were launched in India last month with a price tag of Rs. 11,999. They are available in Arbor Green and Obsidian Black shades.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite specifications

The newly launched OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite are made in collaboration with Dynaudio and are powered by 11mm dynamic woofer and 6mm tweeter. The drivers have a frequency response range of 10Hz–40,000Hz and a driver sensitivity of 38dB. They offer an AI-backed personalised noise cancellation feature that is said to reduce ambient sounds up to 48dB. The earphones have a half-in-ear design and come with an oval-shaped charging case.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite have dual connection support that allows users to pair the earphones with two devices simultaneously. They have Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity and offer support for the new LHDC 5.0 codec alongside AAC, LC3 and the standard Bluetooth codecs (SBC) with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters. They are IP55 rated for sweat and water resistance. The earphones feature three microphones and can deliver a latency rate of up to 54 milliseconds. They feature touch controls.

There is a 60mAh battery inside each earbud and a 520mAh battery inside the charging case. The earphones combined with the charging case are claimed to deliver up to 39 hours of total music playback time on a single charge. The earbuds are said to provide up to 9 hours of music playback on a single charge. With the ANC feature turned on, the earphones alone are touted to deliver up to 6 hours of music playback time while the combination of charging case is said to offer up to 25 hours of playback time.

The earphone can be fully charged in 60 minutes while the charging case can be charged from 1 percent to 100 percent in 100 minutes. Each earbud weighs 4.9 grams and earbuds combined with their charging case weigh 47.3 grams

Colour White & Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite TWS Earphones With Dual Drivers, Up to 39-Hour Battery Life Launched
