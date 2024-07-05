OnePlus Ace 3 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and 6,100mAh battery was released last week. Now, OnePlus seems to be turning its focus to the OnePlus Ace 4 and OnePlus 13. If we look at the recent launch schedules of OnePlus, we can expect the new phones to debut by the end of this year or early next year. Most recently, a Chinese tipster spilled details about the battery capacity of the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus Ace 4. OnePlus or its BBK subsidiary Oppo are likely to unveil a handset with a 6,500mAh battery.

A 6,500mAh battery phone could be in the works

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that Ouga group, which includes Oppo and OnePlus, will launch a handset with a 6,500mAh battery. The company is allegedly testing prototypes with this battery with new-generation silicon materials. OnePlus could be the first to unveil a handset with a 6,500mAh battery.

OnePlus is said to be working on new phones featuring micro curved screens with 1.5K and 2K resolutions and 6,000mAh batteries. These could be OnePlus Ace 4 and OnePlus 13, respectively. If this turns out to be true, that would be quite an improvement compared to the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Ace 3 which have 5,500mAh and 5,400mAh batteries, respectively.

OnePlus 13 specifications (leaked)

Details about the OnePlus 13 have surfaced earlier this year. The OnePlus 13 is said to come with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. It could be the first OnePlus flagship to get IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It is likely to retain the 100W fast charging support, and 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor for the main camera.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to be introduced in December in China with a wider launch happening in early 2025. The OnePlus Ace 4 could go official in January next year, like the OnePlus Ace 3.

