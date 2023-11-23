Technology News

OnePlus 12 will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 November 2023 17:35 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

Launch of OnePlus 12 will take place in China on December 4

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12's alleged render with a wood texture finish has leaked online
  • It will pack a Sony LYTIA LYT808 primary rear camera sensor
  • OnePlus 12 is teased to run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14
OnePlus is known for offering different textured panels on its flagship smartphones and this year's OnePlus 12 with a wood texture finish might have already leaked online, giving us an early look. The leaked render indicates a design similar to the OnePlus One Walnut Wood edition. OnePlus 12 will launch on December 4 during the company's 10th-anniversary celebration in China. It is already up for pre-reservations in the country. The upcoming smartphone is confirmed to run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Well-known tipster Digital Chat Station posted an alleged image of the OnePlus 12 with a wood finish rear panel on Weibo. His post says “OnePlus 12 this time has a classic wood grain shell" (translated from Chinese) hinting it will be available in a new version that will have a wood texture back. The materials used for this special edition are unknown at this moment. It could also be a wood textured case. The leaked image suggests an almost identical design to that of the OnePlus One's Walnut Wood Edition.

oneplus 12 weibo dcs OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

 

However, OnePlus has not verified any of the details to the public and there is always a chance that the source could be wrong. So it is recommended to take these details with a grain of salt.

The launch of the OnePlus 12 will take place in China during the company's anniversary celebrations on December 4 at 7:00pm local time (4:30am IST). OnePlus has started accepting pre-reservations for the phone via its official online store and major e-commerce websites in China. The global release might happen in January next year.

OnePlus 12 is already teased to run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 and is claimed to be the first handset in China with a 2K resolution display to obtain DisplayMate's A+ certification. Its ProXDR display is rated to deliver a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. It will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood and use a Sony LYTIA LYT808 for its primary rear camera. The handset will also include a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

The OnePlus 12 is tipped to come with a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) curved low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display. It could pack a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and might include a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. It is said to be backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

OnePlus 11 5G, its predecessor, was introduced in China in January for an initial price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 48,000). The handset arrived in India later in February with a starting price tag of Rs. 56,999.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
