OnePlus 12 is all set to go official in China on December 4 during the company's 10th-anniversary celebrations and it should offer stiff competition to phones such as the iQoo 12 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro. Multiple teasers in recent weeks have revealed a few important tidbits about the handset and the company has now teased three colour options for the handset. The OnePlus 12 will run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and will ship with the company's ColorOS 14 UI layer based on Android 14.

As per a new Weibo post by OnePlus, the OnePlus 12 will be offered in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colour options (translated from Chinese). The white shade refers to the touch of blank space while the green finish refers to a pale rock among thousands of rivers and mountains, says the company. The black shade represents ten years of hard work. The handset may also offer a wood textured rear panel if a recent leak is to be believed.

The predecessor — OnePlus 11 5G was launched in Endless Black and Flash of Green colours. However, it is not clear if the global variant of the phone will have the same finishes.

OnePlus 12 is confirmed to debut in the Chinese market during the company's anniversary celebrations on December 4 at 7:00pm local time (4:30am IST). The brand is currently taking pre-reservations for the phone via its official online store and JD.com. It is expected to go global sometime in January.

The upcoming OnePlus 12 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and pack a BOE's ProXDR display with 2K resolution and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. It is claimed to be the first smartphone in China with a 2K resolution display to bag DisplayMate's A+ certification. Further, it is confirmed to come with an in-built new generation X-axis motor for gaming. It is teased to run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14. It will pack a Sony LYTIA LYT808 primary rear camera sensor and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

The OnePlus 12 is tipped to sport a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) curved low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display. It is also expected to get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 32-megapixel selfie sensor and a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

