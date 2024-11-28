Honor 300 Ultra will launch in China on December 2 alongside the Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro handsets. The company has already revealed the design and colour options of the base and Pro variants. It has now confirmed the design and colourways of the top-of-the-line Ultra version. Pre-reservations for the upcoming smartphones are currently live in the country. The online listing shows the RAM and storage configurations of the Honor 300 series models. A few key features of the phones have been teased as well.

Honor 300 Ultra Design, Colour, RAM, Storage Options

The Honor 300 Ultra sports a similar design as the Honor 300 and 300 Pro smartphones. It has an asymmetrical rear camera module which holds three sensors alongside a pill-shaped LED flash unit. A Weibo post by the company confirms that the phone will be available in Camellia White and Ink Rock Black colour options.

The official product listing of the Honor 300 Ultra suggests that it will come in RAM and storage configurations of 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB. It is available for pre-reservations in China.

Notably, the Honor 300 Pro will come in Ink Rock Black, Tea Kaji, and Starlight Sand colourways, while the base Honor 300 is confirmed to be offered in Ink Rock Tea, Chaka Sapphire, Dragon Snow, Smoky Purple, and Mountain Ash shades.

The Honor 300 Pro listing reveals that the phone will be available in three configurations — 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB. The vanilla variant is listed with 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB options.

Honor 300 Series Features

The company has confirmed that the Honor 300 series handsets will be powered by Qualcomm's previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. They will run Android 15-based MagicOS 9 out-of-the-box and carry 50-megapixel main cameras. For security, the Honor 300 series phones are confirmed to be equipped with 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.