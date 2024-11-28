Technology News
English Edition

Honor 300 Ultra Design, Colour Options, Other Details Revealed Ahead of December 2 Launch

The phones will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2024 14:20 IST
Honor 300 Ultra Design, Colour Options, Other Details Revealed Ahead of December 2 Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/@Honor

Honor 300 Ultra will come in Camillia White and Ink Rock Black shades

Highlights
  • Honor 300 series will get a base, a Pro and an Ultra variant
  • The phones are said to get 50-megapixel main cameras
  • The Honor 300 series phones will ship with MagicOS 9
Advertisement

Honor 300 Ultra will launch in China on December 2 alongside the Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro handsets. The company has already revealed the design and colour options of the base and Pro variants. It has now confirmed the design and colourways of the top-of-the-line Ultra version. Pre-reservations for the upcoming smartphones are currently live in the country. The online listing shows the RAM and storage configurations of the Honor 300 series models. A few key features of the phones have been teased as well.

Honor 300 Ultra Design, Colour, RAM, Storage Options

The Honor 300 Ultra sports a similar design as the Honor 300 and 300 Pro smartphones. It has an asymmetrical rear camera module which holds three sensors alongside a pill-shaped LED flash unit. A Weibo post by the company confirms that the phone will be available in Camellia White and Ink Rock Black colour options.

The official product listing of the Honor 300 Ultra suggests that it will come in RAM and storage configurations of 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB. It is available for pre-reservations in China.

Notably, the Honor 300 Pro will come in Ink Rock Black, Tea Kaji, and Starlight Sand colourways, while the base Honor 300 is confirmed to be offered in Ink Rock Tea, Chaka Sapphire, Dragon Snow, Smoky Purple, and Mountain Ash shades.

The Honor 300 Pro listing reveals that the phone will be available in three configurations — 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB. The vanilla variant is listed with 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB options.

Honor 300 Series Features

The company has confirmed that the Honor 300 series handsets will be powered by Qualcomm's previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. They will run Android 15-based MagicOS 9 out-of-the-box and carry 50-megapixel main cameras. For security, the Honor 300 series phones are confirmed to be equipped with 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor 300 series, Honor 300, Honor 300 Pro, Honor 300 Ultra, Honor 300 Ultra design, Honor 300 colour options, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Ace 5's Design Leak Suggests Familiar Circular Camera Module, Flat Display
PS Plus Monthly Free Games for December Include It Takes Two, Aliens: Dark Descent and Temtem

Related Stories

Honor 300 Ultra Design, Colour Options, Other Details Revealed Ahead of December 2 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Wins Patent for a Tablet-Like Device With an Extendable Display
  2. Realme Brings Android 15 Update for Realme 12 Pro Models in Early Access
  3. Redmi K80, Redmi K80 Pro Launched in China With These Features
  4. Samsung Could Roll Out One UI 7 Beta Next Month in These Countries
  5. Redmi Buds 6 Pro With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  6. Poco F7, Poco X7 Allegedly Spotted on Certification Websites
  7. Honda Launches Activa e as Its First Electric Scooter in India
  8. iQOO Promises Four Years of Android Updates for This New Flagship
  9. Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G Gets Jio 5G Support in India via New Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Neo 7 Set to Launch on December 11 With IP68 Rating
  2. Lava Yuva 4 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Moto AI Open Beta Programme With Advanced Set of AI Features Announced: Eligible Devices, Features
  4. Elon Musk’s xAI Reportedly Planning to Launch a ChatGPT-Like Standalone App Soon
  5. Honor 300 Ultra Design, Colour Options, Other Details Revealed Ahead of December 2 Launch
  6. Google Chat Updated With Slack-Inspired 'Huddles' Feature for Instant Meetings
  7. Microsoft Denies Training AI Models on User Data From Microsoft 365 Apps
  8. PS Plus Monthly Free Games for December Include It Takes Two, Aliens: Dark Descent and Temtem
  9. OnePlus Ace 5's Design Leak Suggests Familiar Circular Camera Module, Flat Display
  10. Samsung's Android 15-Based One UI 7 Beta Update Said to Roll Out Next Month in Select Countries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »