OxygenOS 15 was unveiled globally by OnePlus last month, introducing a redesigned user interface (UI), extensive customisation options, new modes, and enhanced photo editing capabilities. OnePlus 13 becomes the first smartphone to come with the new operating system (OS) out-of-the-box. A new report suggests that the handset benefits from more inbuilt storage space for the installation of apps and other activities due to the OS occupying less space compared to other smartphones such as the OnePlus 12.

More Space on OnePlus 13

This information comes from an article published by Mishaal Rahman on Android Authority. The reviewer's guide for the OxygenOS 15 reportedly says that the update consumes 20 percent less space on the flagship OnePlus 13 that was launched in China last month, compared to OxygenOS 14 on OnePlus 12.

To achieve this, the company reportedly “examined and removed redundant features”. This is said to include a reduction in the number of preloaded resources such as wallpapers, making them available on an on-demand basis. It also reportedly reduced the size of the super partition — a large, non-resizable dynamic partition on the system storage. This is said to leave more space for the user data storage.

The report suggests that the OnePlus 12 has a 16GiB super partition whereas the OnePlus 13 has 14.3GiB, translating into a reduction of 1.7GiB. However, it is important to note that these numbers have been obtained from the Chinese variants of both devices and the specifications of the global models might differ.

OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 12

OnePlus recently commenced the rollout of the OxygenOS 15 for the OnePlus 12 in India (IN), North America (NA), Europe (EU), and Global (GLO). The update brings visual tweaks, new animations, performance enhancements, artificial intelligence (AI) features and other changes.

It is said to have begun rolling out to users a week before its anticipated release.