OxygenOS 15 Will Occupy 20 Percent Less Space on OnePlus 13 By Reducing Redundant Features: Report

The storage increase is attributed to the reduced size of the super partition on the system's dynamic memory.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2024 17:32 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 recently made its debut in China and is expected to be launched in India soon

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 comes with OxygenOS 15 out-of-the-box
  • It is said to occupy 1.7GiB less storage compared to previous OS
  • Preloaded resources such as wallpapers are reported to have been reduced
OxygenOS 15 was unveiled globally by OnePlus last month, introducing a redesigned user interface (UI), extensive customisation options, new modes, and enhanced photo editing capabilities. OnePlus 13 becomes the first smartphone to come with the new operating system (OS) out-of-the-box. A new report suggests that the handset benefits from more inbuilt storage space for the installation of apps and other activities due to the OS occupying less space compared to other smartphones such as the OnePlus 12.

More Space on OnePlus 13

This information comes from an article published by Mishaal Rahman on Android Authority. The reviewer's guide for the OxygenOS 15 reportedly says that the update consumes 20 percent less space on the flagship OnePlus 13 that was launched in China last month, compared to OxygenOS 14 on OnePlus 12.

To achieve this, the company reportedly “examined and removed redundant features”. This is said to include a reduction in the number of preloaded resources such as wallpapers, making them available on an on-demand basis. It also reportedly reduced the size of the super partition — a large, non-resizable dynamic partition on the system storage. This is said to leave more space for the user data storage.

The report suggests that the OnePlus 12 has a 16GiB super partition whereas the OnePlus 13 has 14.3GiB, translating into a reduction of 1.7GiB. However, it is important to note that these numbers have been obtained from the Chinese variants of both devices and the specifications of the global models might differ.

OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 12

OnePlus recently commenced the rollout of the OxygenOS 15 for the OnePlus 12 in India (IN), North America (NA), Europe (EU), and Global (GLO). The update brings visual tweaks, new animations, performance enhancements, artificial intelligence (AI) features and other changes.

It is said to have begun rolling out to users a week before its anticipated release.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OxygenOS 15, OxygenOS 15 update, OxygenOS 15 Features, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 13, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
YouTube Reportedly Rolling Out Redesigned Playback Speed Feature for Android, iOS Users
Oppo Find X8 Ultra Display Details Tipped; Said to Offer Quad-Curved Edge Panel With 120Hz Refresh Rate

