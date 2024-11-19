Technology News
OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Listed on TDRA Certification Website Ahead of Imminent Launch

OnePlus 13 was spotted on the TDRA website with model number CPH2653.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2024 20:23 IST
OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Listed on TDRA Certification Website Ahead of Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 is expected to launch alongside OnePlus 13R in global markets
  • OnePlus 13 has a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • OnePlus 13 arrived in China last month
OnePlus 13 was unveiled in China last month with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and the handset is expected to debut in global markets in the coming weeks. The newly launched smartphone has now been spotted on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website alongside its sibling — the OnePlus 13R. The listings for the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R effectively confirm their imminent arrival in global markets as the successors to the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R.

Both the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are listed on the TDRA website (via MySmartPrice) with model numbers CPH2653 and CPH2645, respectively. Gadgets 360 was able to independently confirm the listings from November 17, that confirm that the phones are on their way to markets outside China. Besides the name and model number, the listings don't include any other details about the upcoming OnePlus handsets.

The listings for both OnePlus phones on the TDRA website

 

OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Specifications (Expected)

The specifications of the OnePlus 13 are expected to be identical to the Chinese model. It might lack the 24GB RAM option and will run on OxygenOS instead of the ColorOS skin that is used on the company's handsets in China.

Earlier reports suggest that the OnePlus 13 will be available in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 16GB RAM + 512GB RAM and storage configurations in international markets. It is said to come in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean colourways.

The OnePlus 13R is tipped to launch in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It could be offered in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir colourways.

The OnePlus 13 arrived in China with a starting price tag of CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 57,900). It runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and features a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen from BOE. It is one of the first smartphones to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

For optics, the OnePlus 13 has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus, OnePlus 13 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Listed on TDRA Certification Website Ahead of Imminent Launch
