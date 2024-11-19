Samsung Galaxy A56 5G will likely be unveiled soon as a successor to the Galaxy A55, which was launched in India in March alongside the Galaxy A35. The handset has started doing rounds of the rumour mill. Several leaks and reports have previously suggested some key features of the purported smartphone including chipset, operating system and camera specifications. The price of the expected Galaxy A-series handset had been tipped as well. The phone has now reportedly been spotted on the 3C certification site which hints at its charging details.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Charging, Other Features (Expected)

A Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-A5660 (via 91Mobiles) has been listed on the 3C certification website. The listing indicates that the smartphone, which is expected to debut as the Samsung Galaxy A56 will support 45W wired fast charging. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the listing on the 3C website.

The listing for the SM-5660 smartphone on the 3C website

This would make the Galaxy A56 5G the first Galaxy A-series smartphone to arrive with support for 45W charging. It's predecessor, the Galaxy A55 5G, supports up to 25W wired fast charging. Until now, Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series of smartphones have offered support for 45W charging.

Previous reports claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G will likely be powered by an Exynos 1580 SoC. It is expected to support 8GB of RAM and ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.0. For optics, the handset could feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. It may also sport a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, tipped to launch in March or April 2025, could be priced between EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 40,900) and EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 45,500). An IMEI listing of the handset suggested that it will also be launched in India.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations were listed at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively.

