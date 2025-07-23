Technology News
OnePlus 12 Receives OxygenOS 15.0.0.840 Update With Save to Mind Space Feature, New Camera Filter and More

The update also adds support for multi-screen control letting users operate two apps at once.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 July 2025 15:34 IST
The OnePlus 12 (pictured) is the predecessor to the OnePlus 13 launched in January this year

  • The OnePlus 12 was launched in India in January 2024
  • Save to Mind Space lets users save screenshot content for recall
  • AI Perfect Shot lets users replace facial expressions in different scenes
More than a year later, it's good to see that the OnePlus 12 is still getting regular software updates. This time around a new update tagged as version CPH2573_15.0.0.840 is now rolling out to OnePlus 12 users adding a new feature currently available in recently launched models from the brand. There are also plenty of quality improvements and minor feature add-ons that make this update worth downloading and installing for OnePlus 12 owners in India.

OnePlus in its official forum claims that the new update is rolling out in India but in batches (incremental), and so, it will reach only a small percentage of users initially before a broader rollout. In short, it could take a while till your OnePlus 12 receives the update. The update also includes the July 2025 Android Security Patch, so it's a must download even if you don't want the new or improved features.

Starting with the new add-ons, we have Save to Mind Space feature that will let users screenshot content and save to Mind Space for recall or to be stored as memories. Memories saved will automatically get summarised and archived. The camera app now gets a new Soft Light filter in the portrait and photo modes with a dreamy effect.

The photos app gets an AI Perfect Shot feature which will let users swap facial expressions of the same person in between different photos and seems very Pixel-inspired. There are new editing options for both live photos and videos as well and one can now export videos as live photos or vice versa. 120 fps videos upon editing will also stick to its original 120 fps frame rate.

OnePlus widgets can now be stacked when you drag two of them together. There's now multi-screen control letting users display one app in full screen while the other app in a floating window. The important bit here is that both apps can be operated simultaneously. Mini windows or windowed apps can now be dragged further down the screen as well.

 

Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
OnePlus 12 Receives OxygenOS 15.0.0.840 Update With Save to Mind Space Feature, New Camera Filter and More
