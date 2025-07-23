More than a year later, it's good to see that the OnePlus 12 is still getting regular software updates. This time around a new update tagged as version CPH2573_15.0.0.840 is now rolling out to OnePlus 12 users adding a new feature currently available in recently launched models from the brand. There are also plenty of quality improvements and minor feature add-ons that make this update worth downloading and installing for OnePlus 12 owners in India.

OnePlus in its official forum claims that the new update is rolling out in India but in batches (incremental), and so, it will reach only a small percentage of users initially before a broader rollout. In short, it could take a while till your OnePlus 12 receives the update. The update also includes the July 2025 Android Security Patch, so it's a must download even if you don't want the new or improved features.

Starting with the new add-ons, we have Save to Mind Space feature that will let users screenshot content and save to Mind Space for recall or to be stored as memories. Memories saved will automatically get summarised and archived. The camera app now gets a new Soft Light filter in the portrait and photo modes with a dreamy effect.

The photos app gets an AI Perfect Shot feature which will let users swap facial expressions of the same person in between different photos and seems very Pixel-inspired. There are new editing options for both live photos and videos as well and one can now export videos as live photos or vice versa. 120 fps videos upon editing will also stick to its original 120 fps frame rate.

OnePlus widgets can now be stacked when you drag two of them together. There's now multi-screen control letting users display one app in full screen while the other app in a floating window. The important bit here is that both apps can be operated simultaneously. Mini windows or windowed apps can now be dragged further down the screen as well.