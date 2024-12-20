OnePlus 13R will be unveiled on January 7 in global markets as a successor to last year's OnePlus 12R. It is confirmed to be available via Amazon in India. As we wait for the official reveal, the Chinese tech brand has started to disclose details of its upcoming phones through teasers. Most recently, OnePlus disclosed the chipset of the OnePlus 13R. The handset will be launched alongside the OnePlus 13.

Amazon has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of the OnePlus 13R in India. The listing confirms that the handset will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is teased to offer AI-powered features, including AI Notes.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13 is already available in China. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The OnePlus 12R has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC at the helm.

OnePlus 13R: What We Know So Far

The OnePlus 13R will launch on January 7 in global markets including India alongside the OnePlus 13. The launch event will begin at 9pm IST. The OnePlus 13R is believed to debut as a rebrand of the OnePlus Ace 5 that is scheduled to go official in the Chinese market on December 26.

OnePlus 13R is confirmed to be available in an Astral Trail and Nebula Noir shade in the country. It will include a 6,000mAh battery, which is an upgrade over the 5,000mAh battery of the OnePlus 12R. It is advertised to offer a lifetime warranty against green line issues with the company's Green Line Worry-Free Solution programme.

As per past leaks, the OnePlus 13R will arrive with 12GB of RAM. It could run on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.0 and feature a 6.78-inch (1,264x2,780 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to boast a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security. The handset could offer 80W wired fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.