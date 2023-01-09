OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series devices will no longer receive new updates, the company has confirmed. Rather than making the official announcement publicly, the company reportedly edited a recent update note for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series information on its community website. According to OnePlus' previous smartphone software update policy, the OnePlus 7 and 7T series devices received two Android OS upgrades and one year of security updates. The OxygenOS 12 MP3 build is the final update for the OnePlus 7/7T series, according to the firm.

The company's decision to discontinue updates for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series was revealed by the company via an update to a community post for a recent update (via My Smart Price). "According to the maintenance schedule, MP3 will be the last build for OnePlus 7/7 Pro, thank you all for your help and attention to OnePlus," the post states.

The OnePlus 7 series debuted in May 2019 with two devices: the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. Both devices came pre-installed with OxygenOS 9. Similarly, the OnePlus 7T series debuted in October 2019 with two devices: the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. They were, however, running OxygenOS 10 out of the box. The devices have now reached end of support with the release of the final OxygenOS 12 update.

According to a DealnTech report last month, with the OxygenOS 12 update, OnePlus 7 series users reported “a decline in performance, app crashes and UI lags and several other problems that shouldn't exist if the update had been adequately tested and optimised.”

At the time, users complained that auto brightness was finicky after the update. There were issues with signal reception and network connectivity. There have been reports of random call disconnections, increased standby drain, and decreased battery life. These were not minor visual flaws and interfered with and hampered the user experience because users cannot consume content or engage in multimedia if they are experiencing connectivity issues. Some users have also reported the Gallery app crashing and all of the phone's settings being reset to their defaults after a simple reboot.

OnePlus recently introduced a new policy for upcoming flagship smartphones starting in 2023. The company stated that 'some' of its yet-to-be released flagship devices will receive major Android updates for four years and security updates for five years. In July 2021, the company announced that all devices above the OnePlus 8 series would receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

